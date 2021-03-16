‘WandaVision’ Episode 9: Season Finale Easter Eggs and Spoilers

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+ is a treasure trove of references for superhero fans and sitcom aficionados alike.

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe title is full of references to other characters and organizations, but “WandaVision,” which premiered on Disney+ on January 15, also offers plenty of Easter eggs for fans of classic television sitcoms.

The show, which marks the superhero franchise’s first original installment on Disney’s streaming service, stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as their MCU characters Wanda (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision. Despite Vision’s apparent death in 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” the duo appear to be living an idealized life in a suburb — until they realize that things aren’t necessarily as they seem.

Check out all the show’s references to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the season finale’s Episode 9 below:

From the debut of Wanda’s comic book costume and Monica’s superpowers to the debunking that the X-Men — turns out, Pietro was just some guy called John Boehner and only happened to be played a former Quicksilver actor — have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe (for now), “The Series” finale was chock-full of references to the rest of Disney’s film franchise and the comic books that came before it.

Of course, this is a Marvel Cinematic Universe show, so some of the episode’s nods hint at where the franchise will be going in the future. For starters, Agatha notes that Wanda is more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme, which is an in-your-face reference to Doctor Strange and the upcoming “Multiverse of Madness” film, which “WandaVision” is expected to connect to. The series closes with Wanda in an astral form researching magic, which is exactly what Doctor Strange did in his 2016 film. As for Monica, she meets with a Skrull near the end of the episode, which suggests she’ll finally be heading to space, likely just in time for the upcoming “Captain Marvel” sequel.

One of the biggest remaining questions is the status of the white Vision. As mentioned last week, this white Vision is a spin on an old Marvel comics plot where the superhero was reconstructed, albeit without his emotions or memories. Though the “good” Vision is seen apparently sharing his memories with his white-hued counterpart, it’s unclear what this means for the white Vision and how the character will play into future franchise installments — including whether he has regained any feelings for Wanda.

“WandaVision” is available for streaming on Disney+.

