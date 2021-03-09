‘WandaVision’ Team ‘Feels Good’ About Ignoring Mephisto, Cutting Out Finale’s Demon Reveal

"We didn’t think this series needed a big bad," says showrunner Jac Schaeffer.

Agatha Harkness’ rabbit, Señor Scratchy, inspired several fan theories from “WandaVision” fans over the series’ nine episodes. Was the rabbit secretly the demon villain Mephisto? Or perhaps it was Agatha’s much-discussed husband Ralph? Are Ralph and Mephisto one and the same? None of these questions turned out to be factors in the series, but it turns out fans were right to think Señor Scratchy was more than just a typical rabbit.

In an interview with Kevin Smith (via /Film), “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman reveals a “Goonies”-inspired action scene was shot for the finale revealing Señor Scratchy’s transformation into a demon. The scene was cut because of incomplete VFX and because it took away from the main storylines in the finale.

“We did have something planned for Señor Scratchy which we ultimately couldn’t do just because the finale had so many different chess pieces,” Shakman said. “But we did have a whole sequence where Darcy, Monica, and Ralph meet up with the kids, and they’re in Agatha’s house, and they think that maybe they should steal the Darkhold from the basement because the kids have seen it down there when they were being held hostage.”

Shakman continued, “They go down to get the book, and as they reach out to get the book, the rabbit hops up in front of the book. And they’re like, ‘Oh it’s Señor Scratchy, he’s the best!’ And they reach over to scratch him and he hisses and this whole ‘American Werewolf in London’ transformation happens where the rabbit turns into this big demon. And a ‘Goonies’ set piece ensues where they try to escape from the rabbit. We shot it, but didn’t finish all the VFX for it. It was a great sequence, it was super fun and everyone was great in it, but we ended up moving it aside because it was a huge detour in the middle of everything going on.”

Now “WandaVision” fans know Señor Scratchy is a demon, but that doesn’t mean he is the villainous Mephisto. Many “WandaVision” fan theories predicted the devilish Mephisto was the series’ true big bad and controlling Wanda/Scarlet Witch from behind the scenes. That turned out not to be the case, nor was it ever the plan to include Mephisto in the series.

“We didn’t think this series needed a big bad,” showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently told Deadline when asked why Mephisto did not make an appearance in the series. “I mean, the big bad is grief, you know, and that’s the story that we were telling, and then we got a bonus baddie in the form of Agatha Harkness who ended up facilitating Wanda’s therapy, so yeah, I think we feel pretty good about that.”

All nine episodes of “WandaVision” are now streaming on Disney+.

