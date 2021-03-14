How to Watch the Oscar Nominations Live

At long last, the 93rd annual Academy Awards are finally in view at the end of a weird, drawn-out movie awards season altered by the pandemic. The Academy Awards telecast on April 25 is still well over a month away, and nearly three months later than last year’s ceremony, but the nominees are at least finally being announced (as usual) in the wee morning hours of Monday, March 15. Here’s how you can follow along.
“The White Tiger” actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be joined by singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas (also her husband, and most recently a host on “Saturday Night Live”) to reveal the nominees this year, beginning at 5:19 a.m. PT. A second presentation of nominees will follow at 5:31 a.m. PT.
Together, they will announce all 23 Academy Award categories in a two-part live presentation on Monday, March 15, via global live stream online at Oscar.com, Oscars.org, as well as the Academy’s digital platforms — Twitter, YouTube, and on the Academy’s Facebook page. A live stream of the announcement will also be embedded in this post below on the morning of March 15.
This year’s nominees are expected to be dominated by films like “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.), “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix), “Mank” (Netflix), “Minari” (A24), “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures), “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios), “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features), “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios), and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix).
Below is the run of show for the 93rd annual Academy Awards nominations live stream.
5:19 a.m. PT
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Costume Design
Music (Original Score)
Animated Short Film
Live Action Short Film
Sound
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
5:31 a.m. PT
(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Visual Effects
