How to Watch the Oscar Nominations Live

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will reveal this year's nominees in the early morning on Monday, March 15.

At long last, the 93rd annual Academy Awards are finally in view at the end of a weird, drawn-out movie awards season altered by the pandemic. The Academy Awards telecast on April 25 is still well over a month away, and nearly three months later than last year’s ceremony, but the nominees are at least finally being announced (as usual) in the wee morning hours of Monday, March 15. Here’s how you can follow along.

“The White Tiger” actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be joined by singer, songwriter, and actor Nick Jonas (also her husband, and most recently a host on “Saturday Night Live”) to reveal the nominees this year, beginning at 5:19 a.m. PT. A second presentation of nominees will follow at 5:31 a.m. PT.

Together, they will announce all 23 Academy Award categories in a two-part live presentation on Monday, March 15, via global live stream online at Oscar.com, Oscars.org, as well as the Academy’s digital platforms — Twitter, YouTube, and on the Academy’s Facebook page. A live stream of the announcement will also be embedded in this post below on the morning of March 15.

This year’s nominees are expected to be dominated by films like “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros.), “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix), “Mank” (Netflix), “Minari” (A24), “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures), “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios), “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features), “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios), and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix).

Check out IndieWire’s predictions for the nominees from Editor-at-Large Anne Thompson.

Below is the run of show for the 93rd annual Academy Awards nominations live stream.

5:19 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Music (Original Score)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Sound

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

5:31 a.m. PT

(Not listed in order of presentation and subject to change)

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Animated Feature Film

Cinematography

Directing

Documentary Feature

Documentary Short Subject

Film Editing

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Music (Original Song)

Best Picture

Production Design

Visual Effects

