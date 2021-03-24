‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Finds Next Director: Wayne Che Yip to Helm Four Episodes

Wayne Che Yip most recently directed episodes of Amazon's upcoming fantasy series "The Wheel of Time."

Amazon Studios confirms British-Chinese director Wayne Che Yip will helm four episodes of its upcoming “Lord of the Rings” television series. Yip follows in the footsteps of “The Orphanage” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” director J.A. Bayona, who directed the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings” series. Yip is also joining the project as a co-executive producer. “The Lord of the Rings” television series is now filming in New Zealand.

The streaming giant included in a statement: “Yip is best known for his work directing popular genre content including ‘Hunters,’ ‘Preacher,’ ‘Utopia (Channel 4),’ and ‘Doctor Who,’ and has recently directed episodes of Amazon Studios’ upcoming epic fantasy series, ‘The Wheel of Time.'”

As previously announced, the series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay; they are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado.

Yip reacted to the news in the following statement: “It is a true honor to be invited into the world of Tolkien by J.D. & Patrick and Amazon Studios. Every day I look forward to working with the incredible team here in New Zealand as we humbly contribute to the legacy of the greatest stories ever told.”

Other than “The Lord of the Rings” series taking place in the Second Age of Middle Earth, confirmed plot details for the project have not yet been revealed. The cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Ema Horvath. Clark, an acting breakout last year thanks to her performance in “Saint Maud,” is rumored to be playing a young Galadriel, the elf played by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” film trilogies.

As IndieWire confirmed earlier this month, previously announced cast member Tom Budge has departed the project. A source close to Amazon told IndieWire that it was a studio decision to recast the role and it was an amicable decision.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.