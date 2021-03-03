‘Without Remorse’ Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Becomes a Tom Clancy Action Hero for Amazon Prime

"Sicario" sequel director Stefano Sollima gives Amazon Prime Video a major action summer tentpole.

Michael B. Jordan has conquered the superhero film with “Black Panther” and mastered the sports movie with his “Creed” franchise, so now it’s time for the beloved actor to go full action movie hero. Enter “Without Remorse,” an adaptation of the 1993 Tom Clancy novel of the same name directed by “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” filmmaker Stefano Sollima (also television’s “Gomorrah” and “ZeroZeroZero”). The action thriller was originally set up at Paramount Pictures before it was sold to Amazon in the midst of the pandemic. A streaming launch for “Without Remorse” is now planned for late April on Prime Video, just as the summer movie season gets under way.

The official Amazon synopsis for “Without Remorse” reads: “An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,’ the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark — one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe.”

“When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs,” the synopsis continues. “Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.”

In addition to Jordan, Turner-Smith, and Bell, the “Without Remorse” ensemble includes Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, Todd Lassance, Cam Gigandet, Luke Mitchell, and Guy Pearce. The script was written by Will Staples and Taylor Sheridan, the latter of which worked with Sollima on “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” Sheridan is also known for writing “Hell or High Water” and creating Paramount Network’s popular Western drama series “Yellowstone.”

“Without Remorse” will launch globally April 30 on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the trailer for the action thriller in the video below.

