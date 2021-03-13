Woody Allen’s Campaign Donation Refused by New York City Candidate

Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, recently contributed $1,000 to the campaign of Julie Menin, who is running for a city council seat on the Upper East Side in New York.

With the recent airing of the four-part documentary series “Allen v. Farrow” on HBO, Woody Allen’s name has been in the news a lot over the last few weeks. And with so much renewed interest in long-standing allegations against Allen, there’s now a new round of people attempting to distance themselves from the director.

As reported by the New York Post, Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn, recently contributed $1,000 to the campaign of Julie Menin, who is running for a city council seat on the Upper East Side in New York. However, Menin and her camp refused the donation and immediately returned it to the couple. “Julie doesn’t know Mr. Allen and the campaign did not solicit this contribution. It was returned the same day it came in because of past allegations against Mr. Allen,” said Menin rep Max Kramer.

Menin is the former commissioner for the mayor’s office in media and entertainment. Allen, who is not reported to be a regular political donator, listed himself as self-employed and in the film business.

The news comes as Allen and Previn have defended themselves against HBO’s new documentary series, which looks in-depth into the allegations by Allen’s estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow, that he molested her when she was seven years old.

Allen and Previn have been married since 1997, itself a controversial relationship, as Previn is the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, Allen’s long-time partner at the time the pair began their relationship. The pair said the following about the documentary’s release:

“These documentarians had no interest in the truth,” Allen and Previn’s joint statement reads (via THR). “Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods. Woody and Soon-Yi were approached less than two months ago and given only a matter of days ‘to respond.’ Of course, they declined to do so.”

The statement continues, “As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false. Multiple agencies investigated them at the time and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place. It is sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow. While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts.”

