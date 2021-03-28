Woody Allen Addresses Dylan Farrow’s Sexual Abuse Allegations in Rare Interview

Allen restated his innocence during a sit-down interview on "CBS Sunday Morning."

Woody Allen has spoken out about Dylan Farrow’s allegations against him of sexual assault when she was seven years old, once again restating his innocence of the accusations. Allen has maintained that innocence for nearly 30 years since the controversy erupted in 1992. During a rare sit-down interview that was recorded back in July of 2020, Allen opened up about the allegations on “CBS Sunday Morning.” The interview, which is followed by Gayle King’s 2018 conversation with Dylan Farrow, is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

“There was no logic to it, on the face of it. Why would a guy who’s 57 years old and never was accused of anything in my life, I’m suddenly gonna drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight at Mia’s country home? On the surface, I didn’t think it required any investigation,” said Allen, articulating the point he similarly made in his memoir “Apropos of Nothing,” published last year.

It’s “preposterous, but the smear has remained,” Allen said of the allegations. “They still prefer to cling to, if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing I ever did with Dylan in her life could be misconstrued as that.”

The alleged incident was recently re-explored in the HBO documentary “Allen v. Farrow,” featuring new testimony from Dylan, Ronan, and Mia Farrow, among others. The “CBS Sunday Morning” special was shot well before the documentary aired. Allen, who did not provide testimony in the docuseries, said that the CBS taping was his first on-camera American interview in 30 years.

“I believe she thinks it,” Allen said of Dylan. “She was a good kid, and I believe she thinks it. I do not believe that she’s making it up, I don’t believe she’s lying. I believe she believes that.”

Allen also addressed his relationship and marriage to Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn. “The last thing in the world that anybody wanted was to hurt anybody’s feelings,” Allen said of the discovery of their relationship, which sparked a wildly public, bitter breakup between him and Mia Farrow. “What we wanted to do was to eventually make it known that we had a relationship.”

He added that there was “never a moment that it wasn’t the most natural thing in the world […] it didn’t give me pause, because the relationship with Soon-Yi was very gradual. It wasn’t like I went out with her one night and kissed her.”

