‘Wrath of Man’ Trailer: Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham Reunite to Kick Off the Summer Movie Season

Ritchie's fourth collaboration with the action-movie icon hits theaters on May 7.

Theaters are opening, vaccine distribution is pouring in, and distributors are starting to reshuffle and ready their release slates for 2021 — and that includes the glut of titles bottlenecked last year, and even earlier this year, by the pandemic. One such film is director Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath of Man,” produced by MGM and Miramax, and releasing from United Artists on May 7. It’s the latest, and fourth, collaboration between the English filmmaker and action icon Jason Statham.

“Wrath of Man” is written by Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Marn Davies and is a reimagining of Nicolas Boukhrief’s 2004 French heist thriller “Le Convoyeur.” The new film follows a mysterious and wild-eyed cash truck security guard (Statham), known only as H, who surprises his co-workers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score. The film also stars Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Raul Castillo, and Post Malone.

“Wrath of Man” was originally set to be released on January 15, 2021, but that proved challenging with many theaters still shuttered at that point. It was originally rescheduled for April 23 until it finally landed on May 7. The May 7-9 weekend was recently forgone by “Black Widow” in favor of July 9, in theaters and streaming on Disney+, leaving room for MGM and United Artists’ action thriller.

Jason Statham first teamed with Ritchie on the filmmaker’s cult 1998 hit “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels,” followed by the films “Snatch” and “Revolver.” The duo are next to be seen collaborating on the Miramax-produced espionage thriller “Five Eyes,” to be distributed by STX. The film co-stars Aubrey Plaza, Hugh Grant, Bugzy Malone, Cary Elwes, and Josh Hartnett.

Watch the trailer for “Wrath of Man” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.