Zack Snyder: ‘Warner Bros. Hasn’t Expressed Any Interest in Making More Movies with Me’

Zack Snyder called Warner Bros. his home for nearly two decades. Not anymore, for now.

Based on a recent interview between Zack Snyder and Deadline, it doesn’t sound like Zack Snyder will be returning to Warner Bros. to make a new film anytime soon. Warner Bros. was Snyder’s home studio for 15 years, but the writer/director has nothing in development there following this week’s streaming release of “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” on HBO Max. Snyder jumped to Warner Bros. in 2006 with “300” after making his feature directorial debut with Universal’s “Dawn of the Dead.” Since “300,” Snyder has made all of his movies with Warner Bros, but his upcoming Netflix zombie epic “Army of the Dead” sounds like it could signal a more permanent shift away from Warners.

“I just finished this really awesome movie for Netflix called ‘Army of the Dead,'” Snyder told Deadline. “We had an amazing experience with [Netflix], I’m trying to write them another movie, and I have two animated series I’m doing with them, and I also have a German-language prequel to ‘Army’ that we did. So, we’re really like trying to stay on that franchise, the ‘Army’ franchise, and I really want to go do ‘Horse Latitudes,’ this summer, if I can.

“I’m just having a great time shooting these movies right now. So, I don’t know,” the director continued when asked if he’ll make more DC films after the Snyder Cut. “Warner Bros. hasn’t really expressed any interest in making more movies with me, and that’s 100% fine. I understand.”

IndieWire has reached out to Warner Bros. for further comment.

Snyder started developing “Army of the Dead” at Warner Bros., but budget issues kept it in development hell for years. As Snyder told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year, “[The studio] didn’t want to spend that kind of money on a zombie movie, or just didn’t take it that seriously. I was always like, ‘Look guys, this is more than [just a zombie movie],’ but it fizzled out.”

Then along came Netflix. “We were in a meeting at Netflix and I was talking about some of these scripts I was working on,” Snyder told EW. “And I mentioned the idea to [Netflix head of original films Scott Stuber] and he was like, ‘That is the movie! Go write that movie and let’s make it.’ I was like, ‘What, do you mean now?’ And he’s like, ‘Go write it tomorrow and we’ll shoot it in a week.’”

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is now streaming on HBO Max. “Army of the Dead” is coming to Netflix on May 21.

