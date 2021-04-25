Oscar Winners 2021 Full List (Updating Live)

"Mank" leads all films at the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nominations.

It’s been the longest Oscar season in history, but the time has come to find out the winners for the 93rd Academy Awards. David Fincher’s “Mank” leads all films this year with 10 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, followed by six films that all earned six nominations each: “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and Focus Features’ “Promising Young Woman” bagged five nominations each.

The road to the 93rd Academy Awards has been an unprecedented one thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which extended the season by two months. The Oscars usually take place at the end of February, with December 31 being the eligibility cutoff date. The pandemic bumped the 2021 ceremony date to April 25, 2021 and moved the eligibility window to February 28. Films released between January 1, 2020 and February 28, 2021 were thus in contention, making the Oscar race a long and crowded affair. The Academy also allowed films that moved to streaming and/or PVOD releases to remain eligible for Oscars as long as the film originally planned for a theatrical release.

The following films are nominated in the top category of Best Picture at the 2021 Oscars: “The Father,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Sound of Metal,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.″ The nomination for “Judas” makes it the first Best Picture nominee with an all-Black producing team. Other historic Oscar nominations include Steven Yeun (first Asian-American Best Actor nominee), Riz Ahmed (first Muslim Best Actor nominee), Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell (first year two women made the Best Director category), and Viola Davis (her Best Actress nom makes her the most-nominated Black actress in Oscars history).

Winners for the 93rd Academy Awards will be announced Sunday, April 25. The ceremony will air on ABC at 8pm ET. A complete list of Oscar nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards is listed below. Winners will be bolded in each category as they are announced live. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”)

David Fincher (“Mank”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Best Actress

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”) Best Adapted Screenplay

Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“The Father”)

Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami”)

Ramin Bahrani (“The White Tiger”) Best Original Screenplay

Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, and Kenny Lucas (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

Derek Cianfrance, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”)

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) Best Animated Feature

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers” Best International Feature Film

“Another Round”

“Better Days”

“Collective”

“The Man Who Sold His Skin”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” Best Documentary

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time” Best Cinematography

Sean Bobbitt (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Erik Messerschmidt (“Mank”)

Dariusz Wolski (“News of the World”)

Joshua James Richards (“Nomadland”)

Phedon Papamichael (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) Best Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio” Best Film Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio” Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul” Best Original Song

“Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Husavik” from “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”

“lo Sì (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)”

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” Best Production Design

“The Father”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Tenet” Best Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal” Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet” Best Documentary (Short Subject)

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha” Best Short Film (Animated)

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People” Best Short Film (Live Action)

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

