SAG Award Winners 2021 — Updating Live

Follow along for this year's winners on Sunday, April 4 beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards show is happening this Sunday, April 4, as a one-hour celebration, which is shorter than the usual two-hour-plus telecast, but will still make time for all the honorees of this year’s ceremony.

Dominating on the film side this year in terms of nominations are “Minari” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” with three nominations each including for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. Meanwhile, among the TV honorees, “The Crown” and “Schitt’s Creek” lead the nominations.

This year’s SAG Awards will highlight and expand on the show’s signature “I Am An Actor” stories through funny and intimate docuseries-inspired interviews, which will be woven throughout the telecast. The show will continue its longstanding tradition of honoring the outstanding performances of the past year with winner announcements in 13 categories.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will simulcast on TNT and TBS at 9:00 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. PT. An encore showing will follow on TNT at 8:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET.

IndieWire will be updating this post live on Sunday night as the winners happen, followed by analysis for both the film and television winners. For a refresher, here are the 2021 nominees listed below.

Cast in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night In Miami”

“Trial of the Chicago 7”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Youn Yuh-Jung (“Minari”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“Ozark”

“Lovecraft Country”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mulan”

“News of the World”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

“Wonder Woman 1987”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”

