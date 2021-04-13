Adam McKay: ‘Step Brothers’ Characters Would Be ‘Way Into QAnon’ and Trump Lovers in 2021

This makes a potential "Step Brothers 2" more controversial than predicted.

If Adam McKay ever gets around to directing a sequel to his beloved 2008 comedy “Step Brothers,” fans might not be too happy with how the lives of protagonists Dale (John C. Reilly) and Brennan (Will Ferrell) shaped up. In a recent interview with The New York Times, McKay confirmed that the present-day versions of his two leading “Step Brothers” characters would not only be Donald Trump supporters but would also be “be way into” QAnon. McKay directed “Step Brothers” and co-wrote the screenplay with Ferrell.

“No question about it,” McKay answered when The Times asked if Dale and Brennan would “definitely be into QAnon.” “They’d be way into it, and they’d be torturing [Richard] Jenkins and [Mary] Steenburgen’s characters with it, and they would eventually be having meetings at the house and somehow QAnon would drift into Jenkins’s work life and the Q Shaman would show up at Jenkins’s workplace. They also would have loved Trump. I don’t want to speak for Ferrell and Reilly, but I think you could safely assume they would agree with that.”

“Step Brothers” was released by Sony Pictures in July 2008 and grossed $128 million worldwide. While it earned mixed reviews at the time, the film went on to become a fan favorite and one of the more popular R-rated comedy films of the Aughts. In addition to Reilly and Ferrell, the cast includes Richard Jenkins, Mary Steenburgen, Adam Scott, and an early comedic breakout role for Kathryn Hahn.

The enduring popularity of “Step Brothers” has made talks of a sequel a constant topic of discussion for McKay, Ferrell, and Reilly in the years since the film’s release. As Reilly told IndieWire during the press tour for “The Sisters Brothers” in 2018, “If I go out on the street, pretty much every day that I’m out in public, somebody asks about a sequel.” Despite fan demand, a sequel has never materialized.

“We’ve been talking about it pretty much since the first one came out,” Reilly said. “For most artists, sequels aren’t the most attractive thing. Fans, of course, are different. If you like pizza, you want more pizza. I understand people really getting into the idea, but in terms of having something on the table, no, there isn’t.”

Head over to The New York Times’ website to read McKay’s interview in its entirety.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.