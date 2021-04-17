Annie Awards: ‘Soul’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ Sweep Feature Animation Honors

Oscar favorite "Soul" took seven Annies and "Wolfwalkers" six; "The Mandalorian" won best live action character animation.

Pixar’s “Soul” and Cartoon Saloon’s “Wolfwalkers” swept ASIFA-Hollywood’s 48th Annie Awards Friday night, with the former grabbing seven animated feature awards and the latter capturing five (plus the sponsored prize for “There’s a Monster in My Kitchen”).

The Black-led, existential fantasy “Soul” took best feature, writing (Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers), music (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste), character animation, FX, storyboarding, and editorial. The hand-drawn Irish folk tale “Wolfwalkers” countered with best indie feature, direction (Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart), production design, character design, and voice acting (Eva Whittaker as Mebh).

Before sweeping the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and PGAs, “Soul” was already in a good position to win the Oscar. Now, after winning the top Annie prize, “Soul” is in a very comfortable position, with six of the last nine Annie winners agreeing with the Academy. This would mark Pixar’s 11th Oscar win for animated feature, and Docter’s third, (following “Up” and “Inside Out”). However, as Pixar’s chief creative officer, Docter will step away from directing to guide the next generation of animators and directors at the studio with the same stylistic boldness and personal vision that he’s displayed in his movies.

Other Annie awards went to Disney’s “The Mandalorian” (live action character animation); Bastien Dubois’ “Souvenir Souvenir” (best short) about a filmmaker struggling to make a movie about his grandfather’s Algerian war souvenirs; and Max Lang and Daniel Snaddon’s “The Snail and the Whale” (special production) about making a difference no matter how small you are, which captured special production.

AppleTV, GKIDS

The Winsor McCay Award for career contributions to the art of animation are being presented to Warner Bros. and Hanna-Barbera animation designer Willie Ito; posthumously to Sue Nichols, one of the few women who had a voice in the development of such Disney classics as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “Mulan,” and “Brave”; and Bruce Smith, the influential character animator, director, and producer (the Oscar winning “Hair Love” and “The Proud Family”).

The June Foray Award will be awarded to animator and art director Daisuke “Dice” Tsutsumi for his work initiating the Totoro Forest Project as well as Sketchtravel, a sketchbook passed from one artist to another through 12 countries throughout four years.

The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement will be presented to Epic Games for its Unreal game engine. The Special Achievement Award will be presented to “Howard,” the documentary about the late musical genius, Howard Ashman (“The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Aladdin”).

BEST FEATURE

“Soul”

Pixar Animation Studios

BEST INDIE FEATURE

“Wolfwalkers”

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine Productions for Apple/GKIDS

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

“The Snail and the Whale”

Magic Light Pictures

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

“Souvenir Souvenir”

Blast Production

BEST SPONSORED

“There’s a Monster in My Kitchen”

Cartoon Saloon, Mother

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

“The Adventures of Paddington”

Episode: Paddington Digs a Tunnel to Peru

Blue-Zoo Animation Studio and Nickelodeon Animation Studio

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

“Hilda”

Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

BEST TV/MEDIA – GENERAL AUDIENCE

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”

Episode: Coven Of The Damned

Cartoon Network Studios

BEST STUDENT FILM

“La Bestia”

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image

Student directors: Marlijn Van Nuenen, Ram Tamez, Alfredo Gerard Kuttikatt

BEST FX FOR TV/MEDIA

“Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous”

Episode: Welcome to Jurassic World

Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

FX Production Company: Dreamworks Animation and CGCG Inc.

Emad Khalili, Ivan Wang, Chris Wombold, Kyle Goertz, Kathy D. Tran

BEST FX FOR FEATURE

“Soul”

Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

Tolga Göktekin, Carl Kaphan, Hiroaki Narita, Enrique Vila, Kylie Wijsmuller

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

“Hilda”

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

David Laliberté

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

“Soul”

Pixar Animation Studios

Michal Makarewicz

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

“The Mandalorian”

Production Company: Lucasfilm

FX Production Company: Image Engine

Nathan Fitzgerald, Leo Ito, Chris Rogers, Eung Ho Lo, Emily Luk

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

“Marvels Spider-Man Miles Morales”

Insomniac Games

Brian Wyser, Michael Yosh, Danny Garnett, David Hancock

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

“Amphibia”

Episode: The Shut-In!

Disney TV Animation

Joe Sparrow

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

“Wolfwalkers”

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine Productions for Apple/GKIDS

Federico Pirovano

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”

Episode: Plague Of Madness

Cartoon Network Studios

Genndy Tartakovsky

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

“Wolfwalkers”

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine Productions for Apple/GKIDS

Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

“Star Wars: The Clone Wars”

Episode: Victory and Death

Lucasfilm Animation

Kevin Kiner

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

“Soul”

Pixar Animation Studios

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

“Shooom’s Odyssey”

Picolo Pictures

Julien Bisaro

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

“Wolfwalkers”

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine Productions for Apple/GKIDS

María Pareja, Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

“Looney Tunes Cartoons”

Episode: Big League Beast / Firehouse Frenzy

Warner Bros. Animation

Andrew Dickman

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

“Soul”

Pixar Animation Studios

Trevor Jimenez

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

“Tales of Arcadia: Wizards”

Episode: Our Final Act

DreamWorks Animation

David Bradley (Merlin)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

“Wolfwalkers”

Cartoon Saloon/Melusine Productions for Apple/GKIDS

Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre)

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

“Big Mouth”

Episode: The New Me

Netflix

Andrew Goldberg, Patti Harrison

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

“Soul”

Pixar Animation Studios

Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

“Hilda”

Episode: Chapter 9: The Deerfox

Hilda Productions Limited, a Silvergate Media Company, Netflix Inc. and Mercury Filmworks

John McKinnon

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

“Soul”

Pixar Animation Studios

Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones, Amera Rizk

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.