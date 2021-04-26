Oscar Winner ‘Another Round’ Set for English-Language Remake with Leonardo DiCaprio Eyed to Star

DiCaprio could take on the role originated by Mads Mikkelsen in the Oscar-winning Danish film.

Sunday night’s Academy Award winner for Best International Feature “Another Round” has been scooped up for an English-language remake, Deadline reports. Rights to the Danish film were acquired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson’s Appian Way, Endeavor Content, and Brad Weston’s Makeready, with the film being discussed as a star vehicle for DiCaprio. He would be taking on the role of a teacher experimenting with drunkenness to revive his joie de vivre, played by Mads Mikkelsen in the film directed by Thomas Vinterberg.

According to Deadline, Vinterberg was inspired by the idea of DiCaprio of taking on the role of always slightly besotted schoolteacher Martin, which paved the way for the deal. The project has been courted for a U.S. remake since it world-premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September of 2020. Reportedly, Studiocanal with The Picture Company as well as Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker’s Nine Stories, and Elizabeth Banks at Universal Pictures, all expressed interest in acquiring the rights.

While a writer and director have not been hired for the U.S. just yet, it’s said that the stakeholders will move quickly. The deal reportedly unfolded in the lead-up to the Academy Awards, where on Sunday night Vinterberg movingly dedicated the award to his daughter Ida, who died four days into filming the movie, in which she was originally slated to star as Martin’s daughter.

“Another Round” also earned Vinterberg an unexpected nomination for Best Director at the Oscars.

“We wanted to make a film that celebrates life. Four days into shooting the impossible happens: an accident on a highway took my daughter away. Someone looking into a cell phone, and we miss her and I love her,” he said tearfully. “Two months before we shot this movie and two months before she died, she was in Africa. She’d just read the script and was glowing with excitement. She loved this. She said she felt seen by this… If anyone dares to believe that she’s here with us somehow, you’ll be able to see her clapping and cheering with us.”

Vinterberg added, “Ida, this is a miracle that just happened, and you’re apart of this miracle. Maybe you’ve been pulling some strings somewhere. This one’s for you.”

The remake will be funded by Endeavor Content and Makeready.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.