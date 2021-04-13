ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres to Close All Locations

Pacific's locations include the ArcLight Hollywood and Cinerama Dome.

In a huge blow to Los Angeles moviegoers, Pacific Theatres announced Monday that it is closing all of its Pacific and ArcLight Cinemas locations permanently after its business was roiled over the last year by the pandemic.

The Decurion Corporation, owner of the six LA-area Pacific locations and 11 ArcLight locations nationwide, announced the closure in a statement. Deadline first reported the news.

Here’s the company’s full statement, according to Deadline:

After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations. This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward. To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers. To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.

Deadline reported that Decurion has given up its leases as part of negotiations with landlords and that the announcement “doesn’t mean the chain is bankrupt.” It reported that there’s no word on whether the chain is up for sale.

ArcLight’s locations span both coasts and include Chicago, but the circuit’s crown jewel is the ArcLight Hollywood and attached historic Cinerama Dome on Hollywood Boulevard.

The chain’s Hollywood location has been an important part of the successful launch of independent movies. For example, long before it won Best Picture, “Moonlight” opened at four theaters, including the ArcLight Hollywood. It went on to screen at 1,564 theaters at the height of its popularity.

Related Arclight Gets an Eviction Notice, Regal Defeated by Landlords: Theater Battles Get Real

LA County Movie Theaters Will Reopen Monday Related Emmy Predictions: Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series -- Eight Slots for How Many Shows?

Martin Scorsese's Favorite Movies: 40 Films the Director Wants You to See

Pacific also owns the LA-area Vineland Drive-In, which saw a surge in popularity last year as hard top theaters were closed.

Pacific Theatres President and COO Ted Mundorff spoke at last year’s Film Independent Forum about why he believed moviegoing will rebound once the pandemic recedes and about the struggles independent film faces amid wheeling and dealing between studios and large circuits.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.