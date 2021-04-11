BAFTA Film Winners: Best Film Goes to ‘Nomadland,’ Frances McDormand Wins Best Actress

The British Film Academy honored the best movies of the year on Sunday night, with "Nomadland" dominating the evening.

The second night of EE British Academy Film Awards followed a Saturday showing that revealed the Brit voting body’s picks for crafts prizes and other below-the-line honors. Sunday night’s show was hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary. See the full list of winners below.

Big winners on Sunday include Best Picture “Nomadland” and Best Actress Frances McDormand, Best Actor Anthony Hopkins for “The Father,” Best Director Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland,” Daniel Kaluuya for Best Supporting Actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Yuh-Jung Youn for Best Supporting Actress for “Minari,” “My Octopus Teacher” for Best Documentary, “Another Round” for Best Film Not in the English Language, “Soul” for Best Animated Film, and “Promising Young Woman” and “The Father” for screenplay prizes.

On Sunday, Hugh Grant presented the BAFTA Fellowship, the British Academy’s highest honor, to Ang Lee in a moving and witty tribute.

The first night of the BAFTAs saw big wins for Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which picked up Costume Design and Makeup & Hair honors. The film is also contending in those categories at the stateside Academy Awards later this month.

David Fincher’s black-and-white ode to the Hollywood of yesteryear “Mank” won the BAFTA for Best Production Design, a prize the Netflix film is poised to also pick up at the Oscars on April 25. Amazon Studios’ “Sound of Metal” won the award for Best Sound for its immersion into the experience of a heavy-metal drummer, played by BAFTA and Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed, who begins to lose his hearing. Christopher Nolan’s summer espionage hit “Tenet,” meanwhile, picked up the prize for visual effects. The Warner Bros. will release will contend for that honor at the Oscars also.

Best Film

“The Father”

The Mauritanian”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7”

Leading Actress

Bukky Bakray, “Rocks”

Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces Of A Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Wunmi Mosaku, “His House”

Alfre Woodard, Clemency”

Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound Of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Adarsh Gourav, “The White Tiger”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Mads Mikkelsen, “Another Round”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Supporting Actress

Niamh Algar, “Calm With Horses”

Kosar Ali, “Rocks”

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Dominique Fishback, “Judas And The Black Messiah”

Ashley Madekwe, County Lines”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas And The Black Messiah”

Barry Keoghan, “Calm With Horses”

Alan Kim, “Minari”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night In Miami…”

Clarke Peters, “Da 5 Bloods”

Paul Raci, “Sound Of Metal”

Outstanding British Film

“Calm With Horses”

“The Dig”

“The Father”

“His House”

“Limbo”

“The Mauritanian”

“Mogul Mowgli”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Rocks”

“Saint Maud”

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

“His House,” Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

“Limbo,” Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]

“Moffie,” Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]

“Rocks,” Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

“Saint Maud,” Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]

EE Rising Star Award

Bukky Bakray

Conrad Kahn

Kingsley Ben-Adir

Morfydd Clark

Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù

Film Not In The English Language

“Another Round”

“Dear Comrades!”

“Les Misérables”

“Minari”

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Documentary

“Collective”

“David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet”

“The Dissident”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“The Social Dilemma”

Animated Film

“Onward”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Director

“Another Round,” Thomas Vinterberg

“Babyteeth,” Shannon Murphy

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Quo Vadis, Aida?,” Jasmila Žbanić

“Rocks,” Sarah Gavron

Original Screenplay

“Another Round,” Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

“Mank,” Jack Fincher

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

“Rocks,” Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Adapted Screenplay

“The Dig,” Moira Buffini

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“The Mauritanian,” Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Original Score

“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News Of The World,” James Newton Howard

“Promising Young Woman,” Anthony Willis

“Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Casting

“Calm With Horses,” Shaheen Baig

“Judas And The Black Messiah,” Alexa L. Fogel

“Minari,” Julia Kim

“Promising Young Woman,” Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

“Rocks,” Lucy Pardee

Cinematography

“Judas And The Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“The Mauritanian,” Alwin H. Küchler

“News Of The World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

Editing

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound Of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Production Design

“The Dig,” Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

“The Father,” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

“Mank,” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“News Of The World,” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“Rebecca,” Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Costume Design

“Ammonite,” Michael O’connor

“The Dig,” Alice Babidge

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

Make Up & Hair

“The Dig,” Jenny Shircore

“Hillbilly Elegy,” Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

“Mank,” Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

“Pinocchio,” Mark Coulier

Sound

“Greyhound,” Beau Borders, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, David Wyman

“News Of The World,” Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

“Nomadland,” Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

“Soul,” Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

“Sound Of Metal,” Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

Special Visual Effects

“Greyhound,” Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

“The Midnight Sky,” Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

“Mulan,” Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

“The One And Only Ivan,” Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

“Tenet,” Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

British Short Animation

“The Fire Next Time,” Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe

“The Owl And The Pussycat,” Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

“The Song Of A Lost Boy,” Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein

British Short Film

“The Present,” Farah Nabulsi

“Eyelash,” Jesse Lewis-Reece, Ike Newman

“Lizard,” Akinola Davies, Rachel Dargavel, Wale Davies

“Lucky Break,” John Addis, Rami Sarras Pantoja

“Miss Curvy,” Ghada Eldemellawy

