Bong Joon Ho, Brad Pitt, and More Set for Oscars 2021 as ‘Ensemble Cast’ of Presenters

History maker Bong Joon Ho is coming back to the Oscars in 2021.

Oscars 2021 producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh are approaching this year’s ceremony and telecast as a feature film in and of itself. As a teaser for the 93rd Academy Awards asks below, “In a world filled with award shows, what if an award show was actually a movie?” The answer will be revealed April 25, but for now we have the “ensemble cast” of presenters confirmed to appear during the Oscars telecast, including Boon Joon Ho and Brad Pitt.

The 93d Academy Awards will star, in alphabetical order, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, and Zendaya. Additional talent joining the show will be announced at a later date.

“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh in a statement. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

Bong was the big winner of the 2020 Oscars as his “Parasite” took home top honors for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature. “Parasite” is the first foreign-language movie to win the Best Picture trophy, while Bong is the first Korean filmmaker to take home the Best Director prize.

In keeping with Oscars tradition, all four acting winners from the 92nd Academy Awards will be back to present at the 93rd Academy Awards. Phoenix won the Best Actor prize for his performance in “Joker,” while Zellweger was awarded Best Actress for “Judy.” Zellweger is a two-time Oscar winner thanks to “Judy” and “Cold Mountain.” The supporting prizes went to Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and Dern for “Marriage Story.” Presenters Matlin, Berry, Witherspoon, King, and Moreno are all previous Oscar winners as well.

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood and Highland Center in Hollywood, and international locations via satellite, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.”

Watch the latest promo for the 93rd Academy Awards in the video below.

