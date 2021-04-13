Netflix Goes All in on ‘Bridgerton’ as Series Renewed for Season 3 and Season 4

Netflix is staying in the "Bridgerton" business in a big way.

Netflix is officially staying in the “Bridgerton” business, renewing the blockbuster period romance series for Season 3 and Season 4. The show’s second season is now in production and is shifting the narrative to tell a new romance story centered around Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). While Netflix did not confirm what stories will make up Season 3 and Season 4, it’s safe to assume the show will continue to follow the structure of Julia Quinn’s novel and focus on a new Bridgerton sibling’s quest for love each season.

“‘Bridgerton’ swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members,” Bela Bajari, Netflix’s VP of Global TV, said in a statement. “They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the ‘Bridgerton’ business for a long time to come.”

Executive producer Shonda Rhimes added, “From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious ‘Bridgerton’ series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of ‘Bridgerton’ to a worldwide audience.”

As reported at the start of April, the series will continue without the involvement of first season breakout Regé-Jean Page. The actor is departing the series despite reported offers to remain on the show in a cameo capacity for multiple episodes. Page has booked several film gigs, including starring opposite Chris Pine in a “Dungeons and Dragons” film.

“Bridgerton” debuted on Netflix over Christmas 2020 and became an instant sensation. With over 80 million household views across its first four weeks, the show is the most-watched Netflix original television series in the streamer’s history.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the “Bridgerton” franchise reads: “Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, ‘Bridgerton’ is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure, and love.”

The first season of “Bridgerton” is now streaming on Netflix.

