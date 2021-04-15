Carey Mulligan Joins Adam Sandler’s Netflix Movie ‘Spaceman’ from ‘Chernobyl’ Director

Mulligan is set to star in her fifth collaboration with Netflix after films including "The Dig" and "Mudbound."

Carey Mulligan is deepening her Netflix footprint, as the two-time Academy Award-nominated actress has joined co-star Adam Sandler in the upcoming Netflix movie “Spaceman.” The outer-space adventure marks her fifth collaboration with the streaming giant, as she most recently starred in the BAFTA-nominated “The Dig,” as well as the Oscar-nominated “Mudbound,” the BBC miniseries “Collateral,” and will star in Bradley Cooper’s upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro” as the iconic composer’s wife.

Deadline first reported the news of Mulligan’s casting in “Spaceman,” which will hail from the Primetime Emmy-winning Swedish director of “Chernobyl,” Johan Renck. “Spaceman,” first announced last year, was originally titled “The Spaceman of Bohemia.” It’s based on Jaroslav Kalfař’s 2017 novel. Mulligan will play the wife of Adam Sandler’s astronaut, who is sent to the far reaches of the galaxy in search of a mysterious ancient dust. Soon, his earthly life begins to fall apart, and he must turn to the only voice who may be able to save him — an ancient creature hiding out on his ship. The script is penned by Colby Day.

Sources close to the film tell IndieWire production is already underway. Netflix also confirmed Mulligan’s casting to IndieWire.

Mulligan joins the cast of the film on the heels of a busy awards season run for “Promising Young Woman,” for which she is in the running for a Best Actress Academy Award. The film is also up for Best Picture, Best Director for Emerald Fennell, Best Original Screenplay for Fennell, and Best Editing for Frédéric Thoraval. Mulligan was also nominated for Best Actress in a Drama at the Globes and for Best Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. “Promising Young Woman” last weekend picked up Outstanding British Film and Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTAs.

Mulligan recently showed off her comedy chops on last weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

“Spaceman” will be produced by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, and Michael Parets via Free Association. Parets will oversee for Free Association while Tim Headington, Lia Buman, and Max Silva will head the project for Tango Entertainment. Ben Ormand, Renck, and Barry Bernardi serve as executive producers.

