Casting Society’s Artios Award Winners Include ‘Minari,’ ‘Succession,’ and ‘Soul’

Wins for "The Great," "Succession," "Bad Education," and more made it a banner night for shows not eligible for the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Thursday night featured an opportunity to celebrate the people behind the scenes who put people on the screens. The Casting Society of America announced the winners of the 36th Artios Awards, recognizing the best casting efforts in feature films, television, and theatre. Hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, it was the first virtual ceremony effort from the organization, as Hollywood continues to make adjustments in light of the ongoing pandemic.

It was also a big night for TV shows a little longer in the tooth, as many of the awards went to series that were already in competition for the 2020 Emmy Awards, meaning that the winners will have little, if any, insight as to this year’s Emmy race. That said, wins for “Normal People,” “Succession,” and “What We Do in the Shadows” are always as welcome as they are well-deserved.

On the film side, two Best Picture nominees were Artios victors, with “Minari” winning the Low Budget – Comedy or Drama category and “Trial of the Chicago 7” taking home the prize for Big Budget – Drama.

“Tonight’s Artios Award ceremony once again celebrated the enormous contributions that our members bring to a global entertainment community. We are extremely proud to congratulate this evening’s well-deserved winners and honorees,” said Russell Boast and Rich Mento, Co-Presidents, Casting Society of America. “CSA is committed to working tirelessly to further the conversation of recognition for all of our craft’s work and are proud of the collective achievements made in recent years.”

The CSA recognized several honorees at Thursday night’s ceremony. The Hoyt Bowers Award recognized Robi Reed and Tara Rubin, the first time two recipients were honored with the award, and the Actors Fund received the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award. The European Chapter Artios Awards made separate presentations on Thursday giving the Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting to Suzanne Smith, Contribution to Industry Awards to Duncan Heath and Donmar Warehouse, as well as Associate Spotlight Awards to associate casting directors Michael Rios and Gianna Butler.

A complete list of winners for TV and film can be found below.

Television

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy

“The Great” (Hulu) – Rose Wicksteed

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama

“Euphoria” (HBO) – Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Associate)

Television Series – Comedy

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX) – Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting), Emer O’Callaghan (Associate)

Television Series – Drama

“Succession” (HBO) – Avy Kaufman

Limited Series

“Normal People” (Hulu) – Louise Kiely

Film, Non-Theatrical Release

“Bad Education” (HBO) – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance

Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO) – Victoria Thomas

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action)

“The Babysitter’s Club” (Netflix) – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

Television Animation

“Big Mouth” (Netflix) – Julie Ashton

Reality Series

“Queer Eye” (Netflix) – Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli,

Ally Capriotti Grant (Location Casting)

Short Film

“Netuser” – Stephanie Klapper

Short Form Series

“#Freerayshawn” (Quibi) – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

Film

Animation

“Soul” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate)

Big Budget – Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – Nancy Bishop

Big Budget – Drama

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Studio or Independent – Comedy

“The 40-Year Old Version” – Jessica Daniels

Studio or Independent – Drama

“One Night in Miami” – Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

Low Budget – Comedy or Drama

“Minari” – Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

Micro Budget – Comedy or Drama

“The Surrogate” – Erica Hart

