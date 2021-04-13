Netflix Unveils Star-Studded Chadwick Boseman Documentary, Streaming for 30 Days Only

Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, and more come together for a Netflix tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.

Netflix is giving Chadwick Boseman the documentary special treatment this month with the surprise release of “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist,” billed as an “intimate look” at the late actor with interviews from some of his closest Hollywood collaborators. The special debuts this weekend but will only be streaming for a limited 30-day window.

The official synopsis from Netflix for the special reads: “‘Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist’ is an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor’s incomparable artistry, and the acting process which informed his transformative performances. Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, George C. Wolfe, Branford Marsalis, Phylicia Rashad and more take us behind the scenes to explore Boseman’s extraordinary commitment to his craft.”

Boseman is the frontrunner to win the Oscar for Best Actor this year thanks to his performance in the Netflix original drama “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The actor has already won the Screen Actors Guild Award, the Gotham Award, the Critic’s Choice Award, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, and he’s also nominated at the Indie Spirit Awards.

Boseman died in late August after a multi-year battle with colon cancer. The actor never disclosed his cancer diagnosis to costars or to the public and worked through his illness while filming the likes of “Black Panther,” “21 Bridges,” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The full list of participants featured in “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist” include:

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Costar)

Danai Gurira (“Black Panther” Costar)

Brian Helgeland (“42” Director)

Reginald Hudlin (“Marshall” Director)

Aakomon “AJ” Jones (“Get On Up”/”Black Panther” Choreographer)

Woodie King Jr. (New Federal Theater Director)

Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods” Director)

Branford Marsalis (Composer, Arranger, Music Producer “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andile Nebulane (Actor & “Black Panther” Dialect Coach)

Taylour Paige (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Costar)

Phylicia Rashad (Howard University Professor & Actor, Director, Producer)

Tate Taylor (“Get On Up” Director)

Glynn Turman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Costar)

George C. Wolfe (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Director)

“Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist” will be available globally on Netflix on Saturday, April 17 at 12:00am PT and be available for streaming for a limited 30 day window. Watch the trailer below.

