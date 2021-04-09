Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh Turning ‘Magic Mike’ Into HBO Max Competition Series

The "Magic Mike" competition series will transform a group of 10 men into real-life Magic Mikes.

Channing Tatum and Steven Soderbergh’s “Magic Mike” franchise has spawned two movies and a buzzy live stage show in Las Vegas, so perhaps it was only a matter of time before it made its way to television. HBO Max has announced a new unscripted competition series under the working title “The Real Magic Mike,” executive produced by Tatum and Soderbergh. A nationwide casting search for contestants is currently underway, and the series will debut on HBO Max later this year.

Per HBO Max’s official logline, “The Real Magic Mike” will “transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes.” Ten men who have “lost their magic” will be chosen “to bare their souls and more as they evolve their bodies, learn to perform spectacular routines, and develop a new level of self-confidence. As they strip off their clothes, they will rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo but only one will be the Real Magic Mike. He will win a cash prize and an opportunity to perform on the blockbuster ‘Magic Mike Live’ stage in Las Vegas.”

The “Magic Mike” series kicked off in 2012 with the Soderbergh-directed film, based on Tatum’s own experiences as a stripper before he made it big as a Hollywood actor. The cast included Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey, Cody Horn, Olivia Munn, Matt Bomer, Riley Keough, Joe Manganiello, and Adam Rodriguez. The film was a box office hit, grossing $167 worldwide on a reported $7 million budget. The 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” topped $120 million at the worldwide box office.

“’Magic Mike’ is one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic franchises,” Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Channing, Steven and HBO Max on an all-new vision of this amazing and legendary brand. We’re looking forward to giving fans a front row seat as we search the country for undiscovered talent.”

HBO Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey added, “From box office hits to sold-out live shows, Magic Mike has proven to be a pop culture juggernaut that continues to delight people across the globe. We’re excited to work with Channing, Steven and the team behind Magic Mike Live to continue this successful franchise that celebrates self-confidence and sexiness both inside and out.”

In addition to Tatum and Soderbergh, “The Real Magic Mike” will be executive produced by Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler, Vincent Marini, Alycia Rossiter, Cassie Lambert Scalettar, Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and David Tibballs, alongside co-executive producer Kevin Boyer. Carolin is the screenwriter of both “Magic Mike” films, while Jacobs directed “Magic Mike XXL.”

