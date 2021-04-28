David Cronenberg Returns: Sci-Fi Movie ‘Crimes of the Future’ Sets 30-Day Shoot in Greece

Cronenberg is finally making another movie, seven years after the release of "Maps to the Stars."

David Cronenberg is officially returning to feature filmmaking, seven years after the release of “Maps to the Stars.” A new report from Screen Daily confirms the “Dead Ringers” and “The Fly” filmmaker is gearing up for a 30-day shoot in Greece for a new science-fiction movie titled “Crimes of the Future.” Cronenberg fans might recognize the title, as the writer-director made a film of the same name in 1970 about a dermatological clinic director searching for his mentor in the midst of a plague that has killed off women.

According to Screen Daily: “Shooting will take place over 30 days from August 2 to September 10, mostly around the capital, Athens, including at the Iris cinema, Arcade of Anatolia, and harbor of Piraeus. Local Greek outfit Argonauts Productions will serve as the Greek co-producer and production service company.”

Robert Lantos, the film’s producer, told Screen Daily’s sister publications KFTV and World of Locations, “I am looking forward to returning to Greece to shoot another film with Argonauts. It has been 14 years since we shot ‘Fugitive Pieces’ in Athens, Hydra and Mitilini, an experience of which I have fond and positive souvenirs. Athens is the perfect setting for ‘Crimes of the Future’ as it is bespoke tailoring for David Cronenberg’s unique vision of a future which intermingles with the past.”

Related Viggo Mortensen Says Universal 'Retreated for Too Long' During 'Green Book' Backlash

Viggo Mortensen Tells the Story of His Son Shutting Down Bryan Singer in 'X-Men' Meeting Related Christopher Nolan's Best Shots: 35 Images That Define the Director's Career

Emmy Predictions: Best Limited Series -- Too Many Choices, Too Few Slots

Specific plot details for Cronenberg’s new “Crimes of the Future” are remaining under wraps. Earlier this year, Cronenberg’s frequent collaborator Viggo Mortensen told GQ that they were gearing up to shoot a secret project this summer. Mortensen starred in Cronenberg’s “A History of Violence” and “Eastern Promises,” earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor with the latter. Mortensen described his upcoming Cronenberg movie as returning to the director’s body horror origins, plus having elements of a “film noir story.”

“It’s something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made,” Mortensen told the magazine. “Now he’s refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins.”

As Screen Rant notes, Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” is one of several high profile new productions setting up shop in Greece. Rian Johnson is also filming his “Knives Out” sequel in the country.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.