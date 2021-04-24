Elon Musk Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ With Musical Guest Miley Cyrus

He'll be joined by musical guest Miley Cyrus at Studio 8H.

It’s official: Elon Musk will make his “Saturday Night Live” debut as host of the NBC series on Saturday, May 8. Alongside him, Miley Cyrus will make her sixth appearance on “Saturday Night Live” as the musical guest. She’s currently promoting her most recent studio album “Plastic Hearts.”

As the CEO and Technoking of Tesla as well as the Chief Engineer of SpaceX, Musk was most recently in the news for the launch of the second operational flight of SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on April 23.

Musk adds to a line of unusual hosts that “Saturday Night Live” has taken chances on in the past (and often to impressive ratings), including Donald Trump, Al Gore, Ralph Nader, and Al Sharpton. While he may seem like an unlikely choice, Musk has shown an affinity for humor in his social media interactions with fans and adversaries alike.

The lineup for this season has been impressive so far, with other hosts this year including Academy Award nominees Carey Mulligan and Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live” alumna Maya Rudolph, Nick Jonas, “Bridgerton” favorite Regé-Jean Page, “One Night in Miami” director Regina King, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski.

“SNL” airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. CT on NBC. The weekly episodes, as usual, are available to stream on Hulu the next day — typically by 12 p.m. eastern time — and will also be made available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, on Sunday as well. If you’re on the West Coast, you can catch “Saturday Night Live” on NBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. PT.

If you have access to cable but still want to watch “Saturday Night Live” online, you can use your digital login credentials to stream the episode live on NBC’s website, which also gives you entry to other live programming from the network. If you’re a cord cutter and don’t have cable, you can tune into “Saturday Night Live” via various live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Many of these services offer a no-risk free trial.

Every season of “SNL” is currently available to stream on Peacock.

