‘F9’ Trailer: Vin Diesel and Crew Go to War with John Cena in Ninth ‘Fast and Furious’ Film

Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren return to class up the ninth installment in the franchise.

Universal Pictures has released the second official trailer for “F9” — the ninth installment in the popular “Fast and Furious” saga. Discounting the summer 2019 spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw”, “F9″ is the sequel to 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” and the ninth film in the street-racing franchise. Worldwide, the “Fast” films have grossed more than $5.8 billion dollars since the franchise launched in 2001. With the future of movie theaters in flux, the release of one of Hollywood’s few guaranteed blockbusters will be closely watched to see if ticket sales can bounce back.

The latest chapter again stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, the character that made him one of the highest paid actors in the world. “F9” pits him against franchise newcomer John Cena, who plays Dom’s estranged — and apparently evil — brother. “Fast and Furious” has always stayed relevant by adding new movie stars into the mix, beginning with the additions of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in chapters five and six, “Fast 5” and “Fast & Furious 6.”

“F9″ will see the return of Charlize Theron, who first appeared in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious” as Cipher, a cyberterrorist who blackmails Dom. In that same film, Helen Mirren appeared in a cameo as Magdalene Shaw, mother to Jason Statham and Luke Evans’ characters. She returned for a larger role in 2019’s “Hobbs and Shaw,” adopting a winking new moniker — Queenie.

Naturally, Diesel is joined by “Fast and Furious” mainstays Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Tyrese Gibson. In addition to Cena, “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Michael Rooker makes his “Fast” franchise debut here in a yet-to-be-disclosed role.

“F9” is directed by Justin Lin, who previously helmed 2006’s “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” 2009’s “Fast & Furious,” 2011’s “Fast Five,” and 2013’s “Fast & Furious 6.” He’s also already on board to direct “Fast & Furious 10.” The “F9” screenplay comes from Daniel Casey, making his “Fast” debut here.

“F9” is set to be released in the United States on June 25 from Universal Pictures. Check out the second official trailer for “F9” below.

