‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Box Office Makes HBO Max Seem Less Threatening to Theaters

"Raya and the Last Dragon" makes a strong debut on VOD charts, but "Godzilla" shows there's still some things you can't do at home.

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” which grossed $32 million for its first month in theaters, made a strong general-public premium VOD debut. Everyone can now buy it at $29.99; previously, only Disney+ subscribers had the privilege with the same upcharge. The animated film took the top spot at FandangoNow (which ranks by money spent, favoring PVOD titles) as well as AppleTV which ranks by purchase volume.

“Black Widow” and “Cruella” are expected to follow suit in the coming months, but Disney+ availability looks a lot less threatening after the box-office success of “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which grossed $48.5 million — over 9 million tickets sold — even while available on HBO Max. In Canada, where most theaters are not yet open, it took in around $3 million U.S. as a PVOD offering.

After several weeks at $19.99, “Wonder Woman 1984” benefited from a price reduction to $5.99 three months after its theatrical debut — AKA normal practice. It is #1 at Google Play, and #2 at AppleTV and FandangoNow, where it leads multiple titles that cost three times as much. It also suggests the HBO Max shortfall in market penetration.

The last #1 spot, at Spectrum, went to “News of the World.” The Paul Greengrass western, a consistently strong player since its home debut in mid-January, is the only title on all four charts.

“Promising Young Woman” remains the highest-viewed VOD title among Oscar nominees. Netflix has shown no evidence of elevated audience interest in its many contenders, and “Minari” is no longer on any top 10 PVOD chart. “The Father,” which debuted on PVOD March 26, placed on two charts this week. “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which debuted on PVOD April 2, may show up next week.

“Chaos Running” came to PVOD after four weeks in theaters, where it saw a mediocre $12 million gross. “The Vault,” a Spanish-made bank heist thriller with Freddie Highmore, continues its strong showing as a home-viewing VOD original.

“The Little Things,” which is still PVOD after its HBO Max and theatrical play, remains strong with second and third place showings on two charts. The number of viewers willing to pay $19.99 after its free-with-subscription option continues to impress.

VOD originals that debuted this week, one chart each, include “Six Minutes to Midnight,” a World War II thriller with a cast that includes Judi Dench and Jim Broadbent; “Every Breath You Take,” a PVOD thriller with Casey Affleck; and “Senior Moment,” a Palm Springs romance with William Shatner and Jean Smart.

Netflix

“Concrete Cowboy” with Idris Elba as a dad trying to straighten out his teen son in Philadelphia, immediately took the top spot at Netflix. It debuted at last September’s Toronto Film Festival. Other Netflix originals have a lesser footprint: #2 at the moment is “What Lies Below,” an erotic thriller that debuted on VOD last fall.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, April 5

1. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $29.99

2. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

3. Promising Young Woman (Universal) – $5.99

4. The Vault (Saban) – $6.99

5. News of the World (Universal) – $5.99

6. Hop (Universal) – $3.99

7. The Ten Commandments (Paramount) – $3.99

8. Chaos Walking (Lionsgate) – $19.99

9. Risen (Sony) – $2.99

10. The Passion of the Christ – $2.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued not transactions, for March 29 – April 4

1. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $29.99

2. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

3. The Little Things (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

4. Chaos Walking (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Paramount) – $19.99

6. News of the World (Universal) – $5.99

7. Boogie (Focus) – $19.99

8. The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – $19.99

9. Every Breath You Take (Vertical) – $19.99

10. The Vault (Saban) – $6.99

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, April 5

1. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

2. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $5.99

3. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $5.99

4. News of the World (Universal) – $5.99

5. Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $5.99

6. Greenland (STX) – $5.99

7. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $29.99

8. Chaos Walking (Lionsgate) – $19.99

9. The Vault (Saban) – $6.99

10. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

Spectrum

Ranked by transactions between March 26 – April 1, all priced $6.99 except where noted

1. News of the World (Universal)

2. The Little Things (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

3. The Croods: A New Age (Universal)

4. SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run (Paramount) – $19.99

5. Monster Hunter (Sony)

6. Promising Young Woman (Focus)

7. The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – $19.99

8. Cosmic Sin (Saban)

9. Six Minutes to Midnight (IFC)

10. Senior Moment (Screen Media)

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, April 5; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. Concrete Cowboy (2021 Netflix original)

2. What Lies Below (2020 VOD release)

3. Friends With Benefits (2011 theatrical release)

4. Hop (2011 theatrical release)

5. Bad Trip (2021 Netflix original)

6. White Boy (2017 theatrical release)

7. Sniper: Ghost Shooter (2017 video release)

8. Saving Private Ryan (1999 theatrical release)

9. Sky High (2021 Spanish Netflix original)

10. Legally Blonde (2001 theatrical release)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.