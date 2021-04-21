The Golden Globes Are Falling Apart in Real Time

A timeline of the many, many issues that currently challenge the future of the Golden Globes and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Among the accusations the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its annual Golden Globe Awards now face: racist nominations, category designations, and membership; a lack of attention for female filmmakers; member resistance to watching films and shows outside their apparent comfort zones; a slavish affection for celebrity; and an overweening fondness for swag.

The tiny organization is a familiar source of Hollywood derision; fewer than 100 members of uncertain provenance determine the results of an awards show that receives major media attention and millions in advertising dollars. Now, they face their greatest enemy: themselves. After a February exposé by the Los Angeles Times, followed by a series of increasingly urgent missteps followed by promises to do better, the HFPA and the Golden Globes now appear to be hurtling toward an inglorious, only-in-Hollywood end.

Here’s how they got there. (The HFPA’s current publicity firm of record, Sunshine Sachs, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.)

February 21 — Los Angeles Times Investigation Accuses HFPA of Self-Dealing

The LAT story began after the November 2020 dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit from Norwegian journalist Kjersti Flaa, who accused the organization of a “culture of corruption” and claimed “the tax-exempt organization operated as a kind of cartel, barring qualified applicants — including herself — and monopolizing all-important press access while improperly subsidizing its members’ income.”

Flaa’s suit exposed potential ethical conflicts and instances of self-dealing, and the LAT story held that “questions persist around the insular association’s legitimacy, the qualifications of its members, and its ethics.”

The report also unearthed something long-suspected: The organization has no Black members, a revelation that also spoke to the recent outcry over snubs of shows like “I May Destroy You.” LAT published the exposé one week before the Golden Globes’ February 28 awards ceremony.

February 26 — Time’s Up Launches Protest Campaign

Time’s Up launches a campaign two days before the Globes to protest the organization’s lack of Black membership. Among those sharing the campaign on social media are Kerry Washington, Sterling K. Brown, Amber Tamblyn, Ellen Pompeo, Jurnee Smollett, Amy Schumer, Sean Hayes, Simon Pegg, DeVon Franklin, America Ferrera, Mark Duplass, Busy Phillips, Dakota Johnson, Patton Oswalt, and Laura Dern.

February 28 — The HFPA Responds at Golden Globes

Standing next to HFPA president Ali Sar and former HFPA president Meher Tatna at the ceremony, HFPA vice president Helen Hoehne said: “We celebrate the work of artists from around the globe. We recognize we have our own work to do. Black representation is vital. We must have Black journalists in our organization.”

Tatna added, “Everyone from all underrepresented communities [should] get a seat at our table, and we are going to make that happen.” HFPA president Ali Sar said the organization needs to “create an environment where a diverse membership is the norm, not the exception.” This portion of the live ceremony lasts for approximately 40 seconds.

March 1 — Ratings Point to Massive Drop in Golden Globes Viewership

Nielsen numbers indicated that the NBC broadcast was the lowest-rated Golden Globe Awards since it began being televised. It averaged around 5.4 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, representing more than a 60 percent decline compared to 2020.

March 6 — HFPA Promises New Diversity Efforts

In a statement, the organization promises to improve on its diversity efforts within the next 60 days.

March 9 — HFPA Hires a Diversity Consultant, Other Advisors

The HFPA announces a five-year deal with Dr. Shaun Harper, a USC professor and the founder of the USC Race and Equity Center, to serve as its Strategic Diversity Advisor. Among his responsibilities is to “conduct an audit and review of the Association’s bylaws, culture, and eligibility requirements to help us guard against any exclusionary practices and achieve a more diverse membership,” and to “create and conduct a series of anti-racism and unconscious bias training for our members.”

The HFPA also announces that Ropes & Gray would serve as outside counsel to review and assess the group’s policies, membership process, operations, governance and align the organization with industry best practices, and work on the continued development of a confidential reporting system for violations of ethical standards and code of conduct.

March 15 — Top PR Films Send HFPA Open Letter Pressing for Reform

A list of more than 100 global PR firms sign an open letter stating that without reform, the Globes can expect to lose access to their starry clients. Signatories include ID-PR, Viewpoint, 42West, Rogers & Cowan PMK, Lede PR, Narrative, Principal Communications, and many more.

March 15 — HFPA Promises to Add At Least 13 Black Members

HFPA issues a statement vowing to add at least 13 Black members before the end of the year.

April 18 — HFPA Member Declares Black Lives Matter “Racist Hate Movement”

Deadline reports that HFPA member and former eight-term president Philip Berk “sent an email that declared Black Lives Matter is a ‘racist hate movement’ and criticized co-founder Patrisse Cullors for recent real estate purchases, calling her a ‘trained Marxist.'”

April 20 — NBC Condemns Philip Berk

NBC, broadcast home of the Golden Globes, issues a statement Tuesday morning “strongly condemning” Berk’s email and calling for his immediate expulsion: “While we continue to await the details of HFPA’s upcoming plan for reform, swift action on this front is an essential element for NBC to move forward with the HFPA and the Golden Globes.”

MRC, owner of Golden Globes producer Dick Clark Prods., added: “While we remain hopeful that progress is being made and a clear, actionable roadmap is unveiled, we are deeply disappointed by this latest development. We want to reiterate publicly that there must be meaningful change defined in the May 6th plan.”

April 20 — HFPA Expels Berk

The organization announces Berk’s expulsion Tuesday afternoon: “Effective immediately, Phil Berk is no longer a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.”

April 20 — HFPA’s Crisis Communications Firm Quits

On Tuesday evening, The Hollywood Reporter reports the resignation of crisis communications firm Smith & Company, which HFPA hired in March. The Berk situation reportedly was “the last straw.” The company’s founder and CEO is Judy Smith, who is the inspiration for “Scandal” and its lead character, Olivia Pope. Smith spent five seasons as that show’s co-executive producer.

THR reports that Smith “grew increasingly frustrated by the organization’s refusal to listen to other advice and commit to concrete actions, ultimately concluding that its problems are so deep-rooted that it is a lost cause, which led her to quit Tuesday.”

April 20 — HFPA’s Diversity Consultant Quits

On the same day as Berk’s expulsion and Smith’s resignation, diversity consultant Harper also resigned after meeting with representatives of Time’s Up as well as members of PR firms who signed the open letter. THR wrote that the meeting “did not go well, with Harper being slammed for the proposal regarding 13 new Black members, and concluding that the scope of the problem is beyond what he originally understood it to be, which ultimately led to him resigning his post.”

April 20 — PR Firm Sunshine Sachs Hints at Departure

Deadline reports that the organization’s “longtime PR firm Sunshine Sachs is putting together an exit strategy of its own.” A source told Deadline, “Working with them is really starting to hurt our larger business profile and we can’t have that from any one client. … We can’t work like that.”

On Wednesday, a Sunshine Sachs insider told IndieWire, “We’re giving advocacy and civil rights organizations the chance to work with the HFPA and create foundational, much needed change, and are helping facilitate those conversations.”

