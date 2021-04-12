Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: ‘Soul,’ ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ Take Top Honors

“Soul,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Promising Young Woman,” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” were the big film winners Sunday at the 11th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.
“Soul” took best supervision for a film budgeted over $25 million, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” for under $25 million, “Promising Young Woman” for under $10 million, “The Cuban” for under $5 million, and “Hear My Voice” took best song honors from “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”
In TV, “Watchmen” won for drama and best song (“The Way It Used To Be”), “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” scored for movie, and there was a three-way tie for comedy or musical split between “High Fidelity,” “Insecure,” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
The documentary awards went to “Crip Camp” and the docuseries “The Last Dance.”
In addition, the legendary Quincy Jones won the Icon Award and was paid a lovely tribute by Stevie Wonder, and music supervisor Maureen Crowe (“The Bodyguard”), the founding member and guild president, received the Legacy Award.
The complete winners is listed below:
FILM
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
Tom MacDougall – “Soul”
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million
Dawn Sutter Madell – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million
Susan Jacobs – “Promising Young Woman”
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million
Dondrea Erauw, Michael Perlmutter – “The Cuban”
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“Hear My Voice” from “The Trial of The Chicago 7”
Writer: Celeste Waite, Daniel Pemberton
Performed By: Celeste
Music Supervisor: Peter Afterman, Alison Litton
Netflix
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Liza Richardson – “Watchmen – Season 1”
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical –
Manish Raval, Alison Rosenfeld, Tom Wolfe – “High Fidelity – Season 1”
Kier Lehman – “Insecure – Season 4”
Robin Urdang – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 3”
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Meryl Ginsberg – “The Masked Singer – Season 3”
Best Music Supervision – Television Movie
Warren Fischer, Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
Title: “The Way It Used to Be”
Songwriters: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
Artists: Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Program: “Watchmen”
Episode: #106 “This Extraordinary Being”
Music Supervisor: Liza Richardson
HBO
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Aminé Ramer – “Crip Camp”
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Rudy Chung – “The Last Dance”
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer
Mike Lynn – “Judas And The Black Messiah”
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Andy Hamm – Apple “A Journey Into The Valley Of Fire – Shot on iPhone”
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
Mike Ladman – Hennessy “Maurice And The Black Bear School”
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game
Eric Kalver, Brandon Young – “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2”
