‘House of Gucci’ DP Promises a Kitschy, ‘High-End Soap Opera’ from Ridley Scott

Adam Driver and Lady Gaga star in the splashy true-crime drama.

Ridley Scott has two movies coming down the pike with “The Last Duel” (October 15) and “House of Gucci” (November 24). Both star Adam Driver, with the former centering around best friends facing off over a horrifying crime in 14th-century France, and the latter about the story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), as she is tried and convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Driver).

Scott’s cinematographer Dariusz Wolski recently sat down with The Film Stage to tease the upcoming movies. Of “House of Gucci” he said, “This film, because it’s high fashion ’80s and ’90s, it’s going to be a little different. I’m still trying to find a look for it. The ‘80s weren’t a particularly good-looking period. The fashion world or these fashion shows, they were not that great looking. You look at the big coats and stuff and [go] hmm… So it’s a bit of a kitschy, funny, tragic tragedy — like a high-end soap opera. With a crazy cast as well.”

“House of Gucci” features quite the ensemble alongside Driver and Gaga, with Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, and Camille Cottin as Paola Franchi, plus Jack Huston and Reeve Carney. The script is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci.” (Check out a first look from the film here.)

As for “The Last Duel,” which stars Driver with Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck, Wolski promised a film with distinctly Kurosawa-esque vibes. “It’s the story of a 14th-century rape, it’s like ‘Rashomon,’ from three different perspectives: the perspective of husband, the rapist, and the final is the perspective of the wife. It’s 14th century going to [themes of] the 21st century,” he said. “It has a very contemporary resonance and the performances are phenomenal. Matt Damon is like you’ll never recognize him and Adam Driver and Jodie Comer; she doesn’t even know how famous she’s going to be, absolutely phenomenal. She was in this TV show ‘Killing Eve.’ And Ben Affleck, in a supporting role. It’s very powerful. I think it’s my best work, photographically [speaking]. It’s very dark, but it’s beautiful.”

Wolski is an Oscar nominee this year for Paul Greengrass’ “News of the World,” and previously shot Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus,” “The Counselor,” “The Martian,” “All the Money in the World,” and “Alien: Covenant.”

