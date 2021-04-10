‘Saturday Night Live’: How to Watch Tonight’s Episode Hosted by Carey Mulligan

The "Promising Young Woman" Oscar nominee will be joined by musical guest Kid Cudi on April 10.

The April 10 episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated of the season, as it’s hosted by Carey Mulligan. The “Promising Young Woman” Best Actress Oscar nominee will be joined by musical guest Kid Cudi at Studio 8H for the latest episode of Season 46. Here’s how you can watch it with or without cable.

“SNL” airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. central time on NBC. The weekly episodes, as usual, are available to stream on Hulu the next day — typically by 12 p.m. eastern time — and will also be made available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, on Sunday as well. If you’re on the West Coast, you can catch “Saturday Night Live” on NBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. PT.

If you have access to cable but still want to watch “Saturday Night Live” online, you can use your digital login credentials to stream the episode live on NBC’s website, which also gives you entry to other live programming from the network. If you’re a cord cutter and don’t have cable, you can tune into “Saturday Night Live” via various live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Many of these services offer a no-risk free trial.

Mulligan’s placement as host of Episode 17 is well-timed to the Oscar season, as the Academy Awards inch closer and closer on April 25. She’s won an array of critics’ awards for her performance in Emerald Fennell’s debut film “Promising Young Woman” as Cassie, a woman who’s avenging a horrifying event from her past.

Last weekend, “Saturday Night Live” was hosted by another Academy Award nominee, “Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya, who’s up for Best Supporting Actor for his turn as Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton in director Shaka King’s film.

The lineup for this season has been impressive so far, with other hosts this year including “Saturday Night Live” alumna Maya Rudolph, Nick Jonas, “Bridgerton” favorite Regé-Jean Page, “One Night in Miami” director Regina King, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski.

Watch a promo for the new episode below.

