‘Saturday Night Live’: How to Watch Tonight’s Episode Hosted by Daniel Kaluuya

The "Judas and the Black Messiah" Oscar nominee will be joined by musical guest St. Vincent on April 3.

The April 3 episode of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated of Season 46, as it’s hosted by Daniel Kaluuya. The “Judas and the Black Messiah” Best Supporting Actor Oscar nominee will be joined by musical guest St. Vincent, who will perform two new songs to promote her upcoming album “Daddy’s Home.” Here’s how you can watch it with or without cable.

“SNL” airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. central time on NBC. The weekly episodes, as usual, are available to stream on Hulu the next day — typically by 12 p.m. eastern time — and will also be made available on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock, on Sunday as well. If you’re on the West Coast, you can catch “Saturday Night Live” on NBC beginning at 8:30 p.m. PT.

If you have access to cable but still want to watch “Saturday Night Live” online, you can use your digital login credentials to stream the episode live on NBC’s website, which also gives you entry to other live programming from the network. If you’re a cord cutter and don’t have cable, you can tune into “Saturday Night Live” via various live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Many of these services offer a no-risk free trial.

Kaluuya’s placement as host of Episode 16 is well-timed to the Oscar season, as the Academy Awards inch closer and closer on April 25. Next weekend, on Saturday, April 10, Carey Mulligan will host “Saturday Night Live” with musical guest Kid Cudi. Carey Mulligan is an Academy Award nominee for Best Actress this year for her performance in “Promising Young Woman.”

Last weekend, “Saturday Night Live” was hosted by returning “SNL” alumna Maya Rudolph, who wasn’t promoting any new projects but instead came back to Studio 8H for a hilarious, nostalgia-filled episode, including musical guest Jack Harlow. The lineup for this season has been impressive so far, with other hosts this year including Nick Jonas, “Bridgerton” favorite Regé-Jean Page, “One Night in Miami” director Regina King, “Schitt’s Creek” Emmy winner Dan Levy, and actor and filmmaker John Krasinski.

Watch a special promo for the Daniel Kaluuya-hosted episode below.

