‘In Our Mothers’ Gardens’ Trailer: Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Readies Shantrelle P. Lewis’ Love Letter to Moms

Exclusive: Lewis' feature directorial debut is centered on intimate conversations with luminaries like Tarana Burke, Tina Farris, and Dr. Brittney Cooper about their unique mothers.

Consider your Mother’s Day viewing plans sorted. Hitting select theaters and streaming on Netflix staring Thursday, May 6 is Shantrelle P. Lewis’ feature directorial debut “In Our Mothers’ Gardens,” a loving, insightful, and inspirational look at the relationships between mothers and daughters. The documentary had its world premiere at the 2020 BlackStar Film Festival, winning the Shine Award for Best Film.

Last month, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Releasing picked up the film as part of its growing selection of films focused on films by people of color and women. ARRAY’s president Tilane Jones explained the documentary’s obvious appeal in an official statement: “‘In Our Mothers’ Gardens’ is a beautiful tribute to the complex relationships between Black women connected by lineage and love. Released in celebration of Mother’s Day, we are honored to present Ms. Lewis’ feature debut highlighting important bonds between daughters, mothers and grandmothers told by a dynamic group of women.”

Per the film’s official synopsis, the film “celebrates the strength and resiliency of Black women and Black families through the complex, and often times humorous, relationship between mothers and daughters. The film pays homage to Black maternal ancestors while examining the immediate and critical importance of self-care, and the healing tools necessary for Black communities to thrive.”

Featured interviews include #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, The Roots and Chris Rock tour manager Tina Farris, cultural critic Dr. Brittney Cooper of Rutgers University, Rev. Dr. Theresa S. Thames of Princeton University, holistic lifestyle maven Latham Thomas, photographer Adama Delphine Fawundu, and NPR’s Senior Director for Programming Yolanda Sangweni.

The film marks ARRAY Releasing’s third title for 2021, with more to come. Previous films from the distributor’s growing (and formidable) slate include Shaz Bennett’s “Alaska Is a Drag,” Deepa Mehta’s “Funny Boy,” Isabel Sandoval’s Film Independent Spirit Award-nominated “Lingua Franca,” Merawi Gerima’s Film Independent Spirit Award-winning “Residue,” Takeshi Fukunaga’s NAACP Image Award-nominated “Ainu Mosir,” Stephanie Turner’s “Justine,” Simon Frederick’s “They’ve Gotta Have Us,” Numa Perrier’s “Jezebel,” and Phillip Youmans’ Gotham- and Spirit Award-nominated, and triple Tribeca Film Festival winner “Burning Cane.”

Check out the first trailer and poster for “In Our Mothers’ Gardens,” available exclusively on IndieWire, below. The film will hit select theaters and start streaming on Netflix on May 6.

ARRAY

