‘In Treatment’ Season 4 Trailer: Therapy Is in Session with Uzo Aduba

The beloved series returns 10 years after the end of the third season.

Therapy is back in session thanks to the return of the HBO original series “In Treatment.” The show is returning for a fourth season 10 years after the third season concluded. Uzo Aduba takes over for Gabriel Byrne, who played Dr. Paul Weston for three years, as Dr. Brooke Taylor, the observant, empathetic therapist at the center of the series, which begins its HBO run on May 23. Watch the trailer below.

Jennifer Schuur (formerly a producer on “Hannibal”) and Joshua Allen (a story editor on “Empire”) serve as co-showrunners on the series, working from the formula developed by producer Rodrigo Garcia. Each episode focuses on a particular patient and his or her sessions with Dr. Taylor. This time around, Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”), Liza Colón-Zayas (“Keane”), John Benjamin Hickey (Broadway’s “The Inheritance”), and Quintessa Swindell (“Voyagers”) join the series, with Joel Kinnaman of “Altered Carbon” and “The Killing” playing Brooke’s on-and-off longtime boyfriend.

Ramos stars as as Eladio, a patient who works as a home health aide for a wealthy family; Colón-Zayas plays Brooke’s good friend Rita; Hickey plays Colin, a loaded white collar criminal recently released from prison; and Swindell plays Laila, Brooke’s jaded and rebellious teenage patient. As with the past seasons, expect a good deal of the season’s running time to be spent not only on Brooke’s patients but also her own complicated personal life as well. This season is set in Los Angeles, transplanting the New York location of the original.

“This is easily one of the hardest jobs I’ve ever had in my life,” Aduba said of the role during a WarnerMedia event this past winter, adding that a great deal of preparation went into playing Brooke. “I cannot make that statement without saying that it is also one of the most satisfying, fulfilling experiences I’ve ever had. This project came into my life at a time that it was needed and really brought an excitement and energy.”

The series originally stems from the Israeli show “BeTipul,” created by Hagai Levi, Ori Sivan, and Nir Bergman. Aduba won a Primetime Emmy Award last year for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance as Shirley Chisholm in “Mrs. America.”

The 24-episode fourth season of “In Treatment” will air on HBO with two back-to-back, half-hour episodes each Sunday and Monday night. The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.