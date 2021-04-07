‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Trailer: Netflix Turns Mark Millar’s Comic Book into Epic Superhero Television

Josh Duhamel and Leslie Bibb lead Netflix's comic book event series, coming to streaming this May.

Netflix has lifted the cowl on “Jupiter’s Legacy,” the streaming service’s upcoming television adaptation of Mark Millar and Frank Quitely’s superhero comic book series. The streamer revealed the trailer for the show on Wednesday. The plot of streamer’s eight-episode “Jupiter’s Legacy” is derived from Millar’s comic book series, which was first published in 2013. The original comic book, the plot of which spanned decades, centered on the world’s first generation of superheroes and their children, whom are expected to carry on their parents’ legacy.

Much like Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s “The Boys” (and Eric Kripke’s ongoing television adaptation for Amazon Prime Video), the original “Jupiter’s Legacy” carved a niche for itself in a crowded genre by using superheroes to examine social, political, and economic issues in the United States. The new trailer for Netflix’s adaptation offers a look at the series’ heroes, as well as their various superpowers.

Netflix’s synopsis for the upcoming television adaptation reads: “After nearly a century of keeping mankind safe, the world’s first generation of superheroes must look to their children to continue the legacy. But tensions rise as the young superheroes, hungry to prove their worth, struggle to live up to their parents’ legendary public reputations — and exacting personal standards.”

The series stars Josh Duhamel, Leslie Bibb, Ben Daniels, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, and Matt Lanter. Executive producers include Millar, Quitely, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Dan McDermott, Steven S. DeKnight, James Middleton, and Sang Kyu Kim.

“Jupiter’s Legacy” is the latest in a string of adaptations of Millar’s work. The “Kick-Ass” and “Kick-Ass 2” films, which released in 2010 and 2013, respectively, were adapted from Millar’s comics, as were the four “Kingsman” films, the latest of which is slated to premiere in August. 2015’s ill-fated “Fantastic Four” film was also based on a Millar comic, as were the well-received “Captain America: Civil War” and “Logan” films.

Netflix has premiered a handful of other superhero shows over the last few years, including “The Umbrella Academy,” which has been renewed for a third season at the streamer, as well as Marvel Cinematic Universe titles such as “Daredevil” and “Jessica Jones”

Check out the trailer for “Jupiter’s Legacy” below. The show debuts May 7 on Netflix.

