Kathryn Hahn Wrapped ‘WandaVision’ by Gifting Elizabeth Olsen a Box of Magic Witch Stones

Kathryn Hahn takes being a witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe very seriously.

“WandaVision” dominated television buzz during the first quarter of 2021, and much of what made the first Marvel series on Disney+ such a viral sensation was the casting of Kathryn Hahn as nosy neighbor Agnes. The show eventually revealed Hahn as its main antagonist, a powerful and centuries-old witch named Agatha Harkness. Playing a witch sounds fun, but for Hahn it was serious business. In a recent interview with Glamour UK, “WandaVision” star Elizabeth Olsen remembered Hahn’s excitement at a series being led by two powerful witches.

“Kathryn Hahn, was so delicious to work with!” Olsen said. “She really was like, ‘We are witches. How amazing is that? Like, we are these powerful women who men are terrified by, and they had to murder us because they were so scared of our power and our temptation and everything that is so mysterious about being a woman. Women were weaponized, so to have this ownership of witches, again, is really fun!’”

Glamour UK adds: “At the show’s wrap, Kathryn gave her a ‘witchy gift’ box of crystals and magical stones. ‘It was this beautiful, weird little box of treasures,’ [said Olsen].”

“WandaVision” ended with Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Olsen) permanently trapping Agatha in Westview as the latter’s sitcom alter ego, Agnes. The way Hahn sees it, this fate for Agatha is not the worst thing in the world for the character.

“I actually don’t think, ultimately, that she minds it,” Hahn told The New York Times. “She needed to rest for a hot second. She’s been very restless. I think she was very lonely, for a very, very long time. She loves having the companionship — loves the mailman, loves Ralph, loves Dottie. For the moment, I think she’s actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte.”

While Hahn is comfortable with Agatha’s fate, it’s the fate she would have preferred for the character. As the actress said, “I felt that very strongly too, at the end of that, there was a possibility that we’d join up — that she’d collapse into my arms and we’d fly off together, which I kind of wish would have happened — or she would just hand it off to me.”

Will Agatha return to the MCU in the future? “I want to,” Hahn said. “Now that I have a taste of it, I’m like, ahh. I really, really love it.”

All episodes of “WandaVision” are now streaming on Disney+.

