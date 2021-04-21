‘Master of None’ Surprise: Aziz Ansari’s Long-Delayed Season 3 Arrives in May…with a Twist

Ansari shot all five episodes of the series' upcoming third season.

“Master of None,” the Aziz Ansari- and Alan Yang-created Netflix comedy series, is returning to the streaming giant in May for its long-delayed third season. Netflix has not disclosed the official release date for “Master of None” Season 3 but did include the show in its preview of next month’s new film and TV additions to the streamer. The announcement is a surprise considering “Master of None” has been off the air for four years. The show debuted in 2015 and returned for its second season in 2017.

“Master of None” is reportedly set to return with a five-episode season that will run under the title “Master of None Presents: Moments in Love.” All five episodes were directed by Ansari and written by Ansari and Lena Waithe. The new episodes are believed to focus exclusively on the first two seasons’ supporting character Denise, played by Waithe. The character and Waithe were the focus of the second season episode “Thanksgiving,” which won Ansari and Waithe the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy. Ansari also won an Emmy in this category for the first season of the show and shared it with co-creator Alan Yang.

The fate of “Master of None” became unclear when Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct in January 2018. A woman with the pseudonym Grace accused the comedian of being overly aggressive with her on a date, telling The Atlantic that she felt Ansari “violated” her, adding, “That that whole experience was actually horrible.”

Ansari defended himself against the accusations, releasing a statement that read: “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”

At the Television Critics Association press tour later in 2018, Netflix’s then-VP of original series Cindy Holland said the streaming service was open to making a third season of “Master of None” and was just waiting for Ansari to say the word about starting development. As Holland said, “We certainly have given some thought to it and would be happy to make another season of ‘Master of None’ whenever Aziz is ready.”

While “Master of None” was on hiatus, Ansari and Netflix teamed up to the release the comedian’s stand-up comedy special “Right Now” in summer 2019. While rumors percolated that “Master of None” Season 3 was being shot over the last year and eyeing a 2021 release, neither Ansari, Waithe, or Netflix ever confirmed new episodes were officially in development.

By premiering in May, “Master of None” Season 3 will be eligible for the upcoming 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.