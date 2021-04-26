‘Master of None’ Season 3 Trailer: Aziz Ansari Gives Lena Waithe the Spotlight in New Episodes

Five new episodes of "Master of None" arrive four years after the show's second season debuted on Netflix.

The four-year wait for new episodes of Aziz Ansari’s beloved Netflix comedy series “Master of None” is almost over. Netflix has announced five new episodes of the show are set for release this May under the title “Master of None Presents: Moments in Love.” The new title is appropriate as the show’s third season is not going to look like the two seasons that preceded it. Ansari’s character Dev was the focus of the show’s run so far, but Season 3 will shift the spotlight to Lena Waithe’s supporting character Denise.

The first trailer for ““Master of None Presents: Moments in Love” hints the new episodes will mostly be a two hander between Lena Waithe and Naomi Acki, the rising star who played Jannah in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and won a BAFTA Award for her supporting turn in the second season of “The End of the F***ing World.” Ackie is joining the “Master of None” franchise as Denise. The new season “chronicles the relationship of Denise and her partner Alicia and is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart,” reads Netflix’s synopsis.

Lucky for “Master of None” fans, Waithe’s Denise is already a fan favorite. The character and Waithe were the focus of the second season episode “Thanksgiving,” which won Ansari and Waithe the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy. Ansari also won an Emmy in this category for the first season of the show and shared it with co-creator Alan Yang. The show’s new season was written entirely by Waithe and Ansari, with Ansari handling directing duties on all five episodes.

While some “Master of None” fans will be disappointed the show is not continuing to follow the romantic misadventures of Dev, it’s not too surprising to see Ansari stepping aside as the face of the show. The fate of “Master of None” became unclear when Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct in January 2018. A woman with the pseudonym Grace accused the comedian of being overly aggressive with her on a date. Ansari denied all the claims.

Despite the claims, Netflix has long been interested in bringing “Master of None” back to the streaming platform. At the Television Critics Association press tour later in 2018, Netflix’s then-VP of original series Cindy Holland said the streaming service was open to making a third season of “Master of None” and was just waiting for Ansari to give the word about starting development. As Holland said, “We certainly have given some thought to it and would be happy to make another season of ‘Master of None’ whenever Aziz is ready.”

“Master of None” Season 3 debuts Sunday, May 23 on Netflix. Watch the official trailer for the new batch of episodes in the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.