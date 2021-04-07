Megan Ellison Slams Scott Rudin’s ‘Abusive, Racist, and Sexist Behavior’ Following THR Exposé

"Similarly to Harvey [Weinstein], too many are afraid to speak out" against Rudin, says the Annapurna founder.

Annapurna Pictures founder and film producer Megan Ellison took to social media to condemn Scott Rudin’s “abusive, racist, and sexist behavior” following an exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter on Rudin’s long history of toxic bullying and abuse in the workplace. Ellison and Rudin worked together on Joel and Ethan Coen’s “True Grit,” which earned 10 Oscar nominations. Rudin was a producer, and thus a Best Picture nominee, while Ellison was an executive producer.

“This [THR] piece barely scratches the surface of Scott Rudin’s abusive, racist, and sexist behavior,” Ellison wrote on Twitter (see the post embedded below). “Similarly to Harvey [Weinstein], too many are afraid to speak out. I support and applaud those who did. There’s good reason to be afraid because he’s vindictive and has no qualms about lying.”

Ellison is no stranger to working with Weinstein either, as she served as a producer on Weinstein Company-released titles “Lawless,” “The Master,” and “Killing Them Softly.” Nor is this Ellison’s first time condemning Rudin. Back during the infamous 2014 Sony leak, a Rudin email was made public in which the mega-producer called Ellison “a bipolar 28-year-old lunatic.” Ellison was trying to get involved with “Steve Jobs,” which Rudin was producing at Sony. Rudin also implied that Ellison needed to take “meds” in order to get a production off the ground.

“Bipolar 28 year old lunatic..?” Ellison responded on Twitter at the time. “I always thought of myself more as eccentric.”

In the exposé published by The Hollywood Reporter, several former Rudin staffers went on record with stories detailing alleged abuse they endured at the hands of the mega-producer. Stories include Rudin allegedly smashing a computer on an assistant’s hand and cutting the assistant and Rudin reportedly throwing objects such as a baked potato at staffers. Head over to THR’s website to read the article in its entirety.

