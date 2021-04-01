Mia Farrow Reflects on Her Children’s Deaths to Combat ‘Vicious Rumors’ After ‘Allen v. Farrow’

The HBO documentary did not mention the deaths of three of Mia Farrow's children.

Mia Farrow has released a statement on the deaths of her children Tam, Lark, and Thaddeus in order to combat the “vicious rumors” that have circulated around their passings in the wake of HBO’s blockbuster documentary series “Allen v. Farrow.” Moses Farrow, one of Mia’s adopted children who has defended Woody Allen against the child molestation claim made by Dylan Farrow, has disputed the circumstances around the deaths of his three siblings. “Allen v. Farrow” did not include mention of the deaths, and many Allen supporters have pointed to the deaths as proof Mia can not be seen as a credible source when it comes to supporting Dylan’s abuse claim.

“As a mother of fourteen children, my family means the world to me,” Mia Farrow writes in a statement obtained by IndieWire but also published to her Twitter account. “While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives. I respect each of their wishes. Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is ceaseless. However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am making this post.”

Tam passed away in 2000 after a prescription drug overdose “related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment,” Mia writes. Moses once claimed Tam’s prescription drug overdose was “exacerbated” by Mia’s refusal to get Tam help.

“My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children,” Mia writes. “She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner’s arms.”

Mia continues, “My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding soon. When the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life. These are unspeakable tragedies. Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones.”

Read Mia Farrow’s full statement in the post below. “Allen v Farrow” is now streaming on HBO Max.

As a mother of fourteen children, my family means the world to me. While I chose a career that placed me in the public arena, most of my children have elected to live very private lives. I respect each of their wishes, Few families are perfect, and any parent who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is ceaseless. However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of three of my children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am making this post. My beloved daughter Tam passed away at seventeen from an accidental prescription overdose related to the agonizing migraines she suffered, and her heart ailment. My daughter Lark was an extraordinary woman, a wonderful daughter, sister, partner and mother to her own children. She died at 35 from complications of HIV/AIDS, which she contracted from a previous partner. Despite her illness she lived a fruitful and loving life with her children and longtime partner. She succumbed to her illness & died suddenly in the hospital on Christmas, in her partner’s arms. My courageous son Thaddeus was 29 and happily living with his partner; we were all anticipating a wedding soon. When the relationship abruptly ended, he took his own life. These are unspeakable tragedies. Any other speculation about their deaths is to dishonor their lives and the lives of their children and loved ones. I am honored to be the mother of fourteen children who have blessed me with sixteen grandchildren. Although we have known sorrow, our lives today are full of love and joy. Everyone has their own battle to fight; their own sorrows that gnaw. I send you my best hopes and my love. – Mia Farrow

