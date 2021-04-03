Millie Bobby Brown Says She’s Never Seen a Marvel or Harry Potter Movie

"I'm doing that stuff already. I want to see something that's real."

From “Stranger Things” to this year’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” you might say Millie Bobby Brown is the queen of the franchises. But it turns out the 17-year-old actor has never seen any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Extended Universe, or even the world of Harry Potter.

Speaking to MTV! News (via NME), Brown admitted, “I’ve never watched a Marvel film. I’ve never watched a DC film. But I’m open to it.” She said she’d much rather watch something like “The Notebook” when she’s not working.

“I’m not crazy on [Marvel or DC], because I’m doing it. I’m doing that stuff already. I want to see something that’s real,” Brown said. She also confessed she’s never seen a Harry Potter film. “I’ve have so many friends that just look at me and they’re like, ‘How?’ ‘I don’t know.'”

On the TV side, Brown also said that while she has never watched “The Office,” she has seen “every episode” of “Friends.”

While Brown doesn’t prefer to watch franchise movies, she said she very much feels aligned with that universe as an actor. “I’ve never just played a character and that’s it, we don’t revisit her again. I’m signed up for a few more things, which is exciting, because I know they’re going to be a one-time thing. I like doing a character, having a year off, revisiting a character. That shows growth in the character.”

Indeed, Brown has now played Madison Russell in both “Godzilla vs. Kong” (now in theaters and on HBO Max) and in 2019’s “Godzilla: King of the Monsters.” Plus, she’s played the telepathic and psychokinetic Eleven on Netflix’s popular sci-fi saga “Stranger Things” for four seasons and a fifth season is expected, though has yet to be confirmed by Netflix. Any work on an upcoming installment was paused due to the pandemic more than a year ago.

Still, Millie Bobby Brown enjoyed quite a year on the streaming platform with the release of the young-adult mystery film “Enola Holmes” back in September 2020. Netflix hasn’t confirmed a followup film for that either, but Brown has acknowledged she and director Harry Bradbeer are in talks about where “Enola Holmes” could go next. “I would love to [return to ‘Enola Holmes’],” Brown told MTV. “I’m begging for it to happen.”

Other films Brown has coming down the pike include “The Girls I’ve Been” and “The Thing About Jellyfish.” She’s also attached to star for the Russo Brothers in the upcoming sci-fi film “The Electric State.”

