Paramount Moves ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ to May 2022, ‘Top Gun’ to November

Two Tom Cruise franchise entries will now be opening later than expected (again).

Paramount has just shifted a slew of release dates for its upcoming slate. The changes are led by “Mission: Impossible 7,” previously scheduled to open on November 19 of this year but now moved to May 27, 2022. Meanwhile, another Tom Cruise-starring franchise entry, “Top Gun: Maverick,” previously scheduled for the Fourth of July weekend, will now open wide on November 19. See all the date changes confirmed by the studio below.

Paramount has also bumped up the “G:I Joe” spinoff “Snake Eyes,” starring Henry Golding, previously scheduled for October 22, 2021, but now opening on July 23 this year. The next installment in the “Jackass” series, previously scheduled for September, is now opening October 22.

The pushback for “Mission: Impossible 7” also means that “Mission: Impossible 8,” originally set to open in November of 2022, will not bow until July 7, 2023. The plan was originally to shoot those films back to back, but COVID made that impossible. Filming on “Mission: Impossible 7” wrapped in February.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Branagh’s untitled Bee Gees biopic has been dated for November 4, 2022. Also included on the docket is an untitled “Star Trek” movie dated for June 9, 2023.

Paramount previously announced that select titles from its slate will bow on rookie streaming service Paramount+ 45 days after debuting in theaters, taking a page out of the Warner Bros. playbook. Unlike HBO Max with its day-and-date strategy for the Warner Bros. 2021 theatrical slate, however, Paramount has indicated a stronger commitment to theatrical by comparison. “A Quiet Place Part II,” finally hitting theaters on May 28 after numerous pandemic setbacks, will also debut on Paramount+ 45 days later.

“Snake Eyes,” previously scheduled for October 22, 2021, is now set to open July 23, 2021 (wide).

“Jackass,” previously scheduled for September 3, 2021, is now set to open October 22, 2021 (wide).

“Top Gun Maverick,” previously scheduled for July 2, 2021, is now set to open November 19, 2021 (wide).

“Mission: Impossible 7,” previously scheduled for November 19, 2021, is now set to open May 27, 2022 (wide).

Untitled Bee Gees movie is announced for November 4, 2022 (wide).

“Dungeons & Dragons,” previously scheduled for May 27, 2022, is now set to open March 3, 2023 (wide).

Untitled “Star Trek” is announced for June 9, 2023 (wide).

“Mission: Impossible 8,” previously scheduled for November 4, 2022, is now set to open July 7, 2023 (wide).

“The Shrinking of Treehorn” is announced for November 10, 2023 (wide).

Untitled Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski film is announced for November 17, 2023 (wide).

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.