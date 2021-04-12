‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2 Trailer: Apple TV+ Comedy to Return May 7

Snoop Dogg is among the guest stars who will appear in the second season of Apple's "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet."

One of Apple TV+’s first original comedies is coming back for another round. The streaming service unveiled the trailer for “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” Season 2 on Monday.

Per Apple, the synopsis for the show’s upcoming second season — timed, not coincidentally, to qualify for consideration for Emmys 2021 — reads: “Mythic Quest” follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. Season two finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian (Rob McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi). The second season will also feature ensemble cast members Naomi Ekperigin, Caitlin McGee, Humphrey Ker, Chris Naoki Lee and Jonathan Wiggs.

The returning cast will be joined by new guest stars including Snoop Dogg and “Drunk History” creator Derek Waters, among others.

“Mythic Quest” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film and Television. David Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. The team behind “Mythic Quest” discussed how the pandemic impacted their work on the show’s upcoming season during a panel at the Television Critics Association 2021 Winter Press Tour earlier in the year.

The series is created by McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. The first two episodes of the nine-episode second season will premiere globally on Friday, May 7 on Apple TV+, with new episodes premiering weekly every Friday thereafter. The new trailer is unveiled ahead of the premiere of “Everlight,” a special standalone episode from season one of “Mythic Quest” that will make its global debut this Friday, April 16 on Apple TV+.

Check out the trailer for “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” Season 2 below:

