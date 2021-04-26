‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman Leads Hulu’s Answer to ‘Big Little Lies’

"Big Little Lies" author Liane Moriarty has another book being adapted by David E. Kelley.

Hulu has released the first trailer for “Nine Perfect Strangers,” a new limited series from David E. Kelley based on the novel by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. Hulu is courting “Big Little Lies” fans by casting Nicole Kidman in the lead role, as well as Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Bobby Cannavale, and Manny Jacinto in his first series since “The Good Place.” The novel takes place during a ten-day health and wellness retreat run a mysterious Russian woman named Masha (Kidman).

Here’s a synopsis from Variety: “‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

As she did on “Big Little Lies,” Kidman will serve as executive producer of “Nine Perfect Strangers” alongside that series’ creator David E. Kelley. “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea is also attached. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth will serve as co-writers and co-showrunners. Kidman, Papandrea, and Kelley also collaborated on the HBO limited series “The Undoing,” the most watched HBO show of 2020.

The trailer features Kidman doing her best Goop-era Gwyneth Paltrow impression, all glowing skin and eerily serene smiles. “You wanna get well, you wanna heal. Surrender yourself to me,” she says in Russian-accented English. “In ten days you will be transformed.”

“We live in paradise. Most of us live such comfortable middle-class lives, and so, is it the desire for suffering? And this desire we all have for transformation,” Moriarty told The Guardian in 2018 of her inspiration for the novel. “I can never see an article that says, ‘Just change this one thing about your life and you’ll be transformed forever’ – even though you know when you click on it, it won’t work, I find it irresistible.”

Hulu is still being coy about a release date for “Nine Perfect Strangers,” but we can likely expect it sometime this summer. Check out the teaser trailer below.

