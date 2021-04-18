‘Sound of Metal’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Split the MPSE Golden Reel and CAS Sound Awards

“Sound of Metal” should take the Oscar.

Darius Marder’s experimental “Sound of Metal” — the Oscar favorite for Best Sound — was surprisingly snubbed at the 68th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards for sound editing on Friday, but it rebounded on Saturday to take sound mixing honors at the 57th annual CAS Awards. The sound editors presented a three-way split between Aaron Sorkin’s multi-layered courtroom drama, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (dialogue/ADR), “Greyhound,” the World War II battleship action/adventure (effects/foley), which is an Oscar sound nominee, and Christopher Nolan’s time-inverted “Tenet” (underscore). Pixar’s “Soul,” which took the Golden Reel for animation, is also in the Oscar hunt for sound. However, the other two Oscar nominees — “Mank” and “News of the World” — were completely shut out.

Ironically, the primary reason the Academy consolidated sound editing and mixing into one category this season was due to increased overlap in recent years. However, despite the MPSE snub “Sound of Metal” will likely win the Oscar. After all, this is a film about sound because of the way it gets inside the head of Riz Ahmed’s heavy metal drummer as he slowly loses his hearing. It explores deafness as the contrast between sound and vibration, and the sound team created a visceral soundscape with the use of multi-directional mics, underwater mics, and even mics placed on the actor’s skull to capture the sound of his eyelids.

Meanwhile, other MPSE winners included: “The Reason I Jump” (feature documentary), “The Eight Hundred” (foreign language), “Eurovision Song Contest” (musical), “The Mandalorian” (dialogue/ADR and effects/foley), and “The Queen’s Gambit” (music, dialogue/ADR, and effects/foley in a tie with “Star Trek: Picard”).

Other CAS winners included: “Soul” (animated), “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” (documentary), “The Mandalorian” (1/2 hour TV series), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (1 hour TV series), “The Queen’s Gambit” (limited series), and “Hamilton” (specials).

The MPSE honored George Miller (the “Mad Max” franchise) with the Filmmaker Award and supervising sound editor Dennis Drummond (“Dick Tracy”) with the Career Achievement Award.

The CAS honored George Clooney (“The Midnight Sky”) as CAS Filmmaker and seven-time Oscar-nominated sound mixer William B. Kaplan (“Crimson Tide,” “Top Gun,” and “Back to the Future”) was given the CAS Career Achievement Award.

The 68th Annual MPSE Golden Reel Award Winners:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Netflix

Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli

Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Effects / Foley

“Greyhound”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler

Associate Supervising Sound Editor: Will Digby, MPSE

Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title

Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King

Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon

Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Underscore

“Tenet”

Warner Bros.

Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson

Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Musical

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of the Fire Saga”

Netflix

Music Editors: Allegra De Souza, Peter Oso Snell, MPSE; Jon Mooney

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

“Soul”

Disney

Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce

Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jonathan Stevens, Steve Orlando

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Dee Selby

Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE; Shelley Roden, MPSE

Music Editors: Sally Boldt, Justin Pearson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

“The Reason I Jump”

Vulcan Productions

Supervising Sound Editor: Nick Ryan

Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley

Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee

Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

“The Eight Hundred”

CMC Pictures

Supervising Sound Editor and Editor: Kang Fu

Sound Effects Editor: Steve Miller

Dialogue Editor: Ai Long Tan

Foley Artist: Lan Long

Music Editor: Fei Yu

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

“Servant”: “2:00”

Apple TV+

Supervising Sound Editor: Sean Garnhart

Sound Effects Editor: Mark Filip

Dialogue Editor: Michael Feuser

Music Editor: Lesley Langs

Foley Editor: Julien Pirrie

Foley Artist: Gareth Rhys Jones

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music

“Vikings”: “The Best Laid Plans”

Amazon

Music Editors: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE; Lise Beauchesne

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

“Mandalorian S2”: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, David Acord

Dialogue Editor: Richard Quinn

ADR Editor: James Spencer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

“Mandalorian S2”: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Disney+

Supervising Sound Editor: David Acord, Matthew Wood

Sound Effects Editors: Benjamin A. Burtt, J.R. Grubbs

Foley Editor: Richard Gould

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “Adjournment”

Netflix

Music Editor: Tom Kramer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue / ADR

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch

Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman

Dialogue Editors: Mary Ellen Porto, MPSE; Eric Hoehn

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

** TIE **

“The Queen’s Gambit”: “End Game”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Gregg Swiatlowski, Eric Hirsch

Sound Designer: Wylie Stateman, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Cicero, James David Redding III, Leo Marcil, Eric Hoehn

Foley Artist / Editor: Rachel Chancey

“Star Trek: Picard” “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 2”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designers: Tim Farrell, Harry Cohen, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Michael Schapiro

Foley Editors: Clay Weber, Darrin Mann

Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

“A Christmas Carol”

FX

Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Saoirse Christopherson, Tom Stewart, Andy Kennedy

Dialogue Editor: Iain Wilkinson

Foley Artists: Catherine Thomas, Anna Wright

Music Editor: Cecile Tournesac

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

“Mortal Kombat Legends”: “Scorpion’s Revenge”

Warner Bros. Animation

Supervising Sound Editors: Rob McIntyre, MPSE; D.J. Lynch

Supervising ADR Editor: Mark A. Keatts, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Roger Pallan, Ezra Walker

Dialogue Editors: Mike Garcia, MPSE; Kelly Foley Downs, David M. Cowan, Patrick Foley

Sound Designers: Marc Schmidt, Evan Dockter

ADR Editors: Mark Mercado, Jon Abelardo

Foley Editors: Roberto Allegria, Derek Swanson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

“Laurel Canyon”: “A Place in Time”: “Episode 1”

EPIX/Amblin

Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber

Sound Effects Editor: Lucas Miller

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

“The Ultimate Playlist of Noise”

Hulu

Supervising Sound Editor: Odin Benitez, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Ryan Briley

Sound Designer: Russell Topal, MPSE

Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadlyev

Foley Artists: Bogdan Zavarzin, Natalia Syeryakova

Music Editor: Katerina Tolkishevskaya

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

“The Last of Us Part II”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Kyle Bailey, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Eric Paulsen, Keith Bilderbeck, Jim Diaz

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Sound Designers: Justin Mullens, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Adam Kallibjian, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom, Tao-Ping Chen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

“The Last of Us Part II”

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Audio Director: Robert Krekel

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Maged Khalil Ragab

Supervising Music Editors: Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker

Sound Designers: Neil Uchitel, Beau Jimenez, Justin Mullens, Jesse Garcia, MPSE; Michael Marchisotto, Derek Brown, Jordan Denton

Dialogue Editors: Grayson Stone, Julius Kukla, Thomas Barrett, Jaime Marcelo, Erik Schmall, Duncan Brown, Cesar Marenco

Foley Editor: Eolyne Arnold, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Michael Finley, Kyle Bailey

Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Tyler Crowder, Tao-Ping Chen, Sonia Coronado, Adam Kallibjian, Samuel Marshall, James Zolyak, Ted Kocher, Scott Bergstrom

Foley Artists: Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

“Baba Yaga”

Baobab Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford

Sound Designers: Andrew Vernon, Jamey Scott, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Brendan Wolf

Music Editor: Rex Darnell

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

“The Unknown”

The National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Editor: Yin Lee

Sound Designer: Yin Lee

The 57th Annual CAS Awards Winners:

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

“Sound of Metal”

Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Nicolas Becker

Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht

Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc

ADR Mixer – Carlos Cortez Navarrette

Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus

MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED

“Soul”

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker

Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES

“The Queen’s Gambit”: Ep. 4 “Middle Game”

Production Mixer – Roland Winke

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch

Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil

Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: S3, Ep. 8 “A Jewish Girl Walks Into 17 the Apollo…”

Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS

Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

“The Mandalorian”: Ep. 102 “Chapter 2: The Child”

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY, or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

“Hamilton”

Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante

Re-Recording Mixer – Rob Fernandez

Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

Sound Devices, LLC: CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

iZotope, Inc.: RX8

