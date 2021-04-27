Oscar Winners Thrive on VOD Charts, but Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody’ Tops Them All

"Promising Young Woman," "Nomadland," "Minari," and "The Father" see Oscar bumps on VOD. At Netflix, it's like the Oscars never happened.

Oscars ratings hit new lows, but this week’s VOD rentals tell another story. With several titles making their debuts, Oscar winners dominate the charts. The bounty could continue in upcoming weeks given the lack of theatrical availability, older audiences’ reluctance to return to theaters, and the ease of home access.

That said, the dominant title is Universal’s thriller “Nobody” starring Bob Odenkirk. It holds #1 spots on three of the charts (two based on total rentals, meaning even at $19.99 it outpaced all others) and is #2 on the fourth. The Universal film added PVOD after three weeks and remained #4 in theaters for the weekend. Odenkirk’s Nobody may be the next John Wick.

“Promising Young Woman,” which went to PVOD in mid-January and has been available at standard pricing for more than a month, has been the best Oscar performer. It’s the only Oscar title on all four charts, including its first-ever #1 (at AppleTV). It’s also the top standard-price VOD at FandangoNow, where non-PVOD releases are at a disadvantage.

Other surge leaders include “Nomadland,” which was previously a Hulu exclusive along with its theatrical play. Going for $14.99, it placed #3 at AppleTV and #7 at FandangoNow. “Minari,” available for $19.99, placed #4 at AppleTV and #6 at FandangoNow. “The Father” made its initial showing at AppleTV at #8.

It was a strong week for PVOD entries overall. “The Courier” and “Tom & Jerry” (both $19.99), and “Raya and the Last Dragon” ($29.99) each had at least one placement among the top four, as did the standard-price “Wonder Woman 1984.”

One new title appeared: Saban’s “Night of the Sicario,” which has no connection to “Sicario” or its sequel, “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.” (All films have plots related to drug cartels.) Starring Natasha Henstridge as a federal witness under a death threat, it eked out 10th place at FandangoNow.

Netflix

There’s no sign of the Oscars on the Netflix charts. “Stowaway,” the Netflix Original mission-to-Mars thriller starring Toni Collette and Anna Kendrick, debuted on Friday to an immediate top position. “Thunder Force” with Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy is #3 in its third week. That’s greater longevity than most of its original content, and they’ve stuck around far longer than any of the Netflix awards contenders.

Apple TV

Ranked by number of transactions, with position as of Monday, April 26

1. Promising Young Woman (Universal) – $5.99

2. Nobody (Universal) – $19.99

3. Nomadland (Searchlight) – $14.99

4. Minari (A24) – $19.99

5. The Courier (Roadside Attractions) – $19.99

6. Crimson Tide (Disney) – $2.99

7. News of the World (Universal) – $5.99

8. The Father (Sony Pictures Classics) – $19.99

9. Man on Fire (Disney) – $3.99

10. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

FandangoNOW

Ranked by revenue accrued for April 19-25

1. Nobody (Universal) – $19.99

2. Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

3. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $29.99

4. The Courier (Roadside Attractions) – $19.99

5. The Little Things (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

6. Minari (A24) – $19.99

7. Nomadland (Searchlight) – $14.99

8. Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $5.99

9. City of Lies (Saban) – $6.99

10. Night of the Sicario (Saban) – $6.99

Google Play

Ranked by number of transactions, with the daily position as of Monday, April 26

1. Nobody (Universal) – $19.99

2. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

3. Promising Young Woman (Focus) – $5.99

4. The Croods: A New Age (Universal) – $5.99

5. Monster Hunter (Sony) – $5.99

6. City of Lies (Saban) – $6.99

7. Willy’s Wonderland (Screen Media) – $3.99

8. Tenet (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

9. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $29.99

10. Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

Spectrum

All priced $6.99 except where noted;

1. Nobody (Universal) – $19.99

2. News of the World (Universal)

3. Wonder Woman 1984 (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

4. The Croods: A New Age (Universal)

5. Monster Hunter (Sony)

6. Tom & Jerry (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

7. The Courier (Roadside Attractions) – $19.99

8. Assault on VA-33 (Paramount)

9. Promising Young Woman (Focus)

10. Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney) – $29.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking as of Monday, April 26; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles

1. Stowaway (2021 Netflix original)

2. Synchronic (2020 theatrical/VOD release)

3. Thunder Force (2021 Netflix original)

4. American Me (1992 theatrical release)

5. The Little Rascals (1994 theatrical release)

6. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019 theatrical release)

7. The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017 theatrical release)

8. Barb & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021 Netflix animated original)

9. Rush (2013 theatrical release)

10. Saving Private Ryan (1999 theatrical release)

