Who Says the Oscars Don’t Matter? Winners Get Instant Lift on VOD Charts

On AppleTV, three of its top four rentals yesterday were Oscar winners. FandangoNow and Vudu showed big surges for the same films.

Despite record-low ratings for the Academy Awards, reports from two leading consumer VOD platforms suggest a major surge of interest for the winners. In fact, every Oscar winner available on VOD (that excludes those from Netflix and Amazon) is getting a huge bump in rentals.

This comes as “Nomadland,” winner for Best Picture, Actress, and Director, reduced its price Tuesday to $5.99. Prior, it was available as a $14.99 Premium VOD offering after its initial launch in theaters and on Hulu. (The rentals bump came before the price reduction.)

Platforms vary in how quickly they reflect changes in viewership, but AppleTV is one of the most responsive. That shows in today’s rankings, which reflect transactions rather than pricing.

In the top 10, “Promising Young Woman” ($5.99) is #1, the same slot it held yesterday. “Nomadland” ($5.99) is #2, up from #3. “The Father” ($19.99) is #4; the day prior, #8. “Minari” ($19.99) is #6, up from #7.

Below the top 10, “Judas and the Black Messiah” ($27.99) is #11, “Tenet” ($5.99) is #13, “Another Round” ($19.99) is #16, and “Soul” ($12.99) is #17.

Samuel Goldwyn Films /Courtesy Everett Collection

These upticks are reinforced by information obtained from Vudu and FandangoNow, which also report increased revenues for Oscar winners in the last 24 hours:

“Another Round” 600%

“Nomadland” 129%

“The Father” 67%

“Promising Young Woman” 63%

“Minari” 37%

“Soul” 33%

“Judas and the Black Messiah” 8%

Because these films are available at home, audiences have the immediate opportunity to respond to their wins. In the past, an Oscar-winning film wouldn’t have the chance to resurface in theaters until the following Friday; sometimes, even later. On Sunday, Oscar-winner Frances McDormand pleaded with viewers to watch “Nomadland” on the largest screens available, but today’s VOD bump reflects another instance where the most convenient delivery system wins.

