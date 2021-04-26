‘Oslo’ First Trailer: Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott Bring the Tony-Winning Stage Play to HBO

The 1993 Oslo Peace Accords provide the backdrop for this historical drama from renowned theater director Bartlett Sher.

HBO has released the first official trailer for “Oslo,” a film adaptation of the Tony-winning play of the same name starring Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott. Playwright J.T. Rogers wrote and executive-produced the movie, which is directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher. “Oslo” centers around a Norwegian couple who find themselves in the middle of negotiations for the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords, a pivotal agreement between the Government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Here’s more from the official synopsis: “‘Oslo’ follows the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships, and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis and Palestinians, plus one Norwegian couple, that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. ‘Oslo’ stars Ruth Wilson as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister, and Andrew Scott as Terje Rod-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband.”

Premiering Off Broadway in 2016, “Oslo” transferred to Broadway the following year, eventually winning the Tony Award for Best Play and Best Featured Actor in a Play award for “The Americans” star Michael Aronov. An award-winning theater director of revivals of “South Pacific,” “The King and I,” and “My Fair Lady,” the project marks Sher’s first feature film adaptation, not counting a 2018 filmed stage production of “The King and I.” With a growing appetite for play adaptations amongst audiences, a successful filmmaking debut from Sher could lead to bigger projects down the line.

In addition to Wilson and Scott, “Oslo” will also feature a bevy of lesser-known but just as accomplished Israeli and Palestinian stage and screen actors. They include Salim Daw (“Fauda”), Waleed Zuaiter (“The Spy,” “Ramy”), Jeff Wilbusch (“Unorthodox”), Igal Naor (“Fauda”), Dov Glickman (“Shtisel,” “Stockholm”), Rotem Keinan (“Fauda”), Itzik Cohen (“Fauda”), Tobias Zilliacus (“Thicker Than Water”), and Sasson Gabay (“Sirens,” “Stockholm”) as Shimon Peres.

Wilson is well know to HBO audiences from her Golden Globe-winning turn in “The Affair” as well as the fantasy series “His Dark Materials,” which also starred Scott. Though he is best known as “hot priest” to “Fleabag” fans, Scott has had memorable turns in “Sherlock,” “Spectre,” and “1917.”

“Oslo” is set to premiere on HBO Max on May 29. Check out the first official trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.