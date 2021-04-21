‘Hit Job’ Exclusive: Listen to Pete Davidson and Keke Palmer’s New Narrative Podcast

The 12-episode podcast is produced for Audible by Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video Enterprises.

Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson are teaming up to not die in Audible’s new narrative podcast, “Hit Job.” And in the first clip below, you can hear how the two come to work together, which Olsen twin is the real entrepreneur, and how Pete Davidson’s character just wants to have friends.

The synopsis per Audible: “‘Hit Job’ follows Brynn Morris (Palmer), an aspiring artist desperate for a job to help her ailing grandmother. As a last resort, she takes a job as an administrative assistant at a company with the motto: “Do Bad Things for Good Reasons.” Joining forces with her awkward tech nerd of a coworker Geo (Davidson), she unexpectedly gets swept up in a company-wide contest that forces her to question her morals. Having a killer job suddenly takes on a whole new meaning.”

The 12-episode podcast is produced by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video Enterprises and written by Eric Cunningham (“The Drew Barrymore Show”) and co-written by Lauren Gurganous (“Mr. Mayor”) and Achilles Stamatelaky (“Broad City”), who also serves as director.

Alongside Palmer and Davidson the cast includes Max Greenfield, Natasha Lyonne, Mikey Day, Naomi Ekperigin, Matt Bomer, Michelle Collins, Brooke Shields, Bobby Moynihan, Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, Tabitha Brown, Tom Bergeron, John Lutz and Okieriete “Oak” Onaodowan.

This is just the latest in a string of narrative podcasts that Audible has distributed. Last March they released the audio drama “Escape From Virtual Island” with Paul Rudd about the owner of a lush island resort where everyone’s fantasies can be achieved through virtual reality and what happens when a high-profile guest goes missing.

And in 2017 they released the “Alien” prequel, “Alien: River of Pain” with a cast that included Anna Friel, Philip Glenister, Colin Salmon, Marc Warren, Michelle Ryan, William Hope and Alexander Siddig.

They’ve also released audio versions of classic literature being read by top-tier celebrities. Stephen Fry would read the entire Sherlock Holmes collection, creating exclusive introductions for the books, back in 2017.

“Hit Job” is available to listen to on Audible April 22.

