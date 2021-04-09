Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins ‘Indiana Jones 5’ in Lead Role Opposite Harrison Ford

Hold onto your fedoras, the "Fleabag" and "Killing Eve" creator is coming for your favorite archaeologist.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Harrison Ford, who is returning to the role of the titular adventurous archaeologist, in the fifth installment of “Indiana Jones.” This is not the first time the “Fleabag” and “Killing Eve” creator will leave her mark on an iconic franchise, having voiced a droid in “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Only this time, she’s a co-lead and we’ll be able to see her face.

James Mangold is taking over the reins from Steven Spielberg, who directed all four previous films and will remain closely involved with the project in a producer capacity. LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel will also serve as producers. John Williams, who contributed to every score in the franchise including its iconic theme, will also return as composer.

“I’m thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,” said the film’s director James Mangold in a released statement. “Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Production is slated to begin this summer, with a projected release date of July 29, 2022. Details of the plot remain unknown.

Created by and starring Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” became a critical sensation after its initial U.S. release, with Waller-Bridge winning Best Actress and the show winning Best Comedy at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards. She also created and served as executive producer on the BBC thriller “Killing Eve,” which has racked up nine Emmy nominations and one win since its premiering in 2018.

In 2019, she was tapped to fuse new life into the script for the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.” She is also set to co-star with Donald Glover in the Amazon series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” where she will also serve as an executive producer and writer. She also served as executive producer and played a small role in the HBO drama “Run,” from “Killing Eve” writer Vicky Jones.

