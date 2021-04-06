×
Back to IndieWire

Piers Morgan Criticized ‘The Wire’ and Got Eviscerated by Creator David Simon: ‘You Empty Parasite’

Morgan hit back at Simon: "Aaron [Sorkin's] a better writer and a great guy. Be more like Aaron."

2 hours ago

"The Wire"

“The Wire”

HBO

Piers Morgan and “The Wire” creator David Simon got into a Twitter feud this week following the ex-“Good Morning Britain” host’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox Nation series. Morgan spoke to the Fox host about the comments he made about Duchess Meghan Markle that led to his recent “Good Morning Britain” departure, to which Simon responded: “In an ocean of talking-head sewage, what are the chances that the two most pouty and puckered assholes in broadcast television would ever swim through the brown, find each other, and discuss the events of the day?”

Simon’s comment got the attention of Morgan, who accused the television writer of acting like a “sycophantic chap rash” during an interview they had in the past. Morgan said Simon now spends his days “playing the vicious, horrible, illiberal liberal to appease [his] vile woke base.”

The feud was exacerbated after Morgan tried to make a dig about “The Wire,” often credited as the greatest television series ever made. Simon said he met Morgan at Cannes during a panel in which Aaron Sorkin also attended. While Morgan said he does love “The Wire,” he later added, “Aaron was a class act. You…not so much. Probably explains why ‘The West Wing’ is so much better than ‘The Wire.'”

Related

Related

“Sorkin is swell and has gigs,” Simon responded. “I’m still working for Time Warner after a quarter century. You’re unemployed and if it was a Tijuana cathouse and you had a fistful of fifties, you still couldn’t get laid at TW or anywhere else over here. Not after that pratfall you did at CNN.”

Morgan said Simon has a “stupendous ego” and noted that Simon has far less Twitter followers than he does. “You’re a great writer but a repulsive human being,” Morgan added. “Aaron’s a better writer and a great guy. Be more like Aaron.”

Simon then concluded the feud by writing, “Yes, popularity on this platform is truly indicative of worth and mettle. It’s a damn wonder you keep getting fired when actual journalism is required. Now go [hack] some poor girl’s cellphone and call that moral midgetry reporting, you empty parasite.”

HBO announced this month it was reuniting with Simon for a new limited series about police corruption in Baltimore. Simon previously created HBO projects such as “Treme,” “Show Me a Hero,” and “The Plot Against America.”

 

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged , ,


Get The Latest IndieWire Alerts And Newsletters Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
ad